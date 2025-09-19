September Horoscope: The 4 Signs Getting a Fresh Start in Their Closest Relationships

On September 21, we’ll experience the Virgo solar eclipse—the second of two powerful eclipses along the Virgo-Pisces axis. While the lunar eclipse two weeks ago cleared out unnecessary energy, this solar eclipse ushers in all the changes needed to fill that empty space.

If the lunar eclipse offered you a chance to release what held you back (and to find faith in the process), the solar eclipse invites you to explore practical ways to refill your cup. Remember, eclipse season remains a period of instability, so avoid overcommitting and save the heavy lifting for three days afterward, when any lingering light blockage clears and you can move forward with confidence.

Solar eclipses are supercharged new moons—like your first day at a new school, promising fresh starts, new friends, and opportunities. They often spark an intense desire for change, which could trigger impulsive actions if you’re not careful. Who can blame you, though? Realizing what you want and how to pursue it is exhilarating! This solar eclipse is stirring your desire to try new things, but let’s not put the cart before the horse.

In Virgo, this solar eclipse feels like a spring cleaning moment—very Mary Poppins energy. She’s arriving to clean up messes and offer solutions for flowing through life with more intention. That said, don’t rush the process of deciding what stays and what goes. Virgo governs routine, health, and precision, so you’ll feel urgently compelled to revamp your schedule, hit the gym like you never left, and color-code everything in sight.

A better approach is chipping away at things gradually. Virgo can be a perfectionist, creating a desire to restore everything out of place to 100 percent, tip-top shape immediately. But Virgo’s true power lies in the lessons learned through meticulous work on disorder. Consider this: if you return from vacation to a messy house, can you snap your fingers and restore order? No. You tackle each room at a time until the house is back in shape.

You might also feel like you’re not “doing enough,” thanks to this Virgo Solar Eclipse. Virgo tends toward criticism, and the impulsive urge to leap into flashy new ideas can manifest as overloading your schedule with responsibilities that will burn you out. Say yes to one thing at a time, and only after settling into that rhythm should you embrace something else. Remember, only you can determine whether you’re doing enough, so resetting your standards and timelines is essential now.

What makes this eclipse particularly intense is its position, at 29° Virgo, the anaretic degree. This eclipse marks the final moment the sun and moon will unite in Virgo during eclipse season. The anaretic degree often creates conflicting energy, like trying to squeeze every last bit of enjoyment from your final vacation day before returning to reality. Expect some decision-making struggles around "What should I focus my energy on?"

With Mercury, the eclipse’s ruling planet, in Libra at this time, talk through your ideas. Weigh options before deciding and consider all possible avenues before starting a new path. Diplomacy is essential. Just as corporations take time to follow through on decisions, you’re allowed to filter things through your own “corporate ladder” before committing to new experiences.

Below are specific horoscopes for each zodiac sign, so regardless of how the Virgo solar eclipse impacts you personally, keep these essentials in mind:

Health and Routine Focus: Virgo governs health and daily habits, so expect desires to refine how you spend your days and care for your body.

Temper the Inner Critic: Virgo loves being overly critical of themselves and others. Counter this by setting flexible deadlines that adjust to your capabilities. Chipping away at goals over time, rather than seeking first-attempt perfection, creates more efficient and consistent progress.

Embrace the Fresh Start: Solar eclipses are ultimately new moons. If you’re still holding onto anything from the lunar eclipse, this is your chance to ask the universe for help clearing house so your life can be filled with what you truly need.

Aries

The solar eclipse in your sixth house is shaking up your daily routines and work life in a big way. You’re probably feeling that restless urge to completely overhaul everything and charge toward your long-term goals. Instead of rushing to implement every brilliant efficiency hack you’ve been dreaming up, start small. Focus on enjoying the process of building new habits and workflows. Let your changes grow naturally into something stable rather than trying to transform everything overnight.

Taurus

The solar eclipse in your fifth house is bringing a major wave of inspiration! You’re all about pleasure, and this eclipse is putting everything you love front and center. But you might get restless if you’re still hanging onto old passion projects that don’t excite you anymore. If finding joy feels like a struggle right now, try one new thing daily that sparks your curiosity. This Virgo influence wants you to explore with purpose—say yes to anything that gives you butterflies.

Gemini

The solar eclipse in your fourth house is ushering in a new chapter with home, family, and emotions. You might feel torn because this eclipse pushes you forward while demanding closure from the past first. Expect some family tension, but remember—clearing negative energy makes room for love-filled experiences. Try decluttering your space; it’ll help you process those internal emotions on a tangible level.

Cancer

This solar eclipse is your wake-up call, Cancer. Taking place in your third house, it will bring swirling ideas to the forefront, giving a sense of urgency to important conversations that need to happen. Don’t hold back—bring a bullet-pointed list if you have to. A shock to your routine might remind you to focus on what’s actually happening instead of worrying about what could happen. Start reflecting regularly and share those insights with others.

Leo

The solar eclipse is opening doors to fix your financial struggles! Random opportunities might pop up—new jobs, unexpected money, you name it. But here’s the catch: you’ll need to audit your spending, too. For these fresh starts to stick, make sure you’re putting your resources toward what truly matters to you. Check if your spending aligns with your values and adjust accordingly.

Virgo

This eclipse is huge for you, Virgo. Two weeks ago, the Pisces lunar eclipse cleared relationship blocks keeping you from being authentic. Now this solar eclipse helps your internal vision show up externally. Perfect time to clean out your closet—donate what doesn’t fit who you are anymore and plan to fill it with pieces that do. This is a personal revolution, so look in the mirror and really see who’s looking back.

Libra

With the solar eclipse in your twelfth house, no more avoiding or being passive! While the twelfth house invites reflection, challenge yourself to reflect actively—through yoga, journaling, or meditative walks. This house often signals major endings, so your eclipse reflection will likely reveal what needs to happen before your next journey begins.

Scorpio

The Virgo solar eclipse is shaking up your social life in the best way. In your eleventh house, the universe is nudging you toward community and giving back to people who fill your cup. You might want to join a club, throw a party, or organize a beach clean-up. Pay attention to who shows up and how they make you feel—surround yourself with people who support your long-term goals.

Sagittarius

This solar eclipse is bringing new professional paths your way. Your dreams are expanding, so nurture that growth daily! Don’t stress about reaching your destination overnight—you’re just planting seeds right now. Whatever path you choose, make sure it preserves your freedom.

Capricorn

The solar eclipse is going to give you spiritual and physical LASIK vision. Taking place in your ninth house, expect new twists that challenge your beliefs and push you to learn something you haven’t considered before. It’s a great time to travel somewhere unfamiliar, take a 12-week class, or even go back to school. The key is making this more than a fleeting moment—embrace learning opportunities that require consistent effort.

Aquarius

With the solar eclipse in your eighth house of shadow self, rebirth, and intimacy, you’re looking for ways to release what’s weighing you down. Eighth-house transits can feel like invisible weight on your chest, usually tied to your relationships. This eclipse wants you to be vulnerable and grab those olive branches your loved ones are extending. Time for emotional rebirth so you can better share your world with others.

Pisces

Pisces, this solar eclipse brings a fresh start to all your relationships—professional, platonic, romantic. Time to examine how you hold space for others and vice-versa. You’ve got the golden ticket to establish new communication patterns, boundaries, and expectations. Don’t give up on people who aren’t immediately receptive—this transit creates progressive change that builds healthier habits and happier relationships over time.