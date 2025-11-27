The Insider’s Guide to St. Barts

Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

Le Toiny Hotel owner and St. Barts resident, Charlie Vere Nicoll, as well as three plugged-in guests who repeatedly visit the island: founder and creative director of The Surf Lodge Montauk and The Snow Lodge Aspen, Jayma Cardoso; designer MoAnA Luu, the founder and creative director of her self-named jewelry line; and author and creative director Andrea Linett, who writes the I Want To Be Her! newsletter.

What

What to Bring

Vere Nicoll sums up St. Barts style in two words: “effortless elegance.” This, he says, means you should prioritize lightweight linen or cotton pieces (for everyday), resort-chic options (for eating out), and—of course—swimwear you love (for the beach). “And don’t forget that St. Barts comes alive at night,” he adds. “The island is famous for its glamorous soirées, so you’ll want things that transition easily from day to night.”

For a more detailed packing list, consider Linett’s go-to formula. “All you really need are two bikinis, a couple of pareos, a few good t-shirts, something diaphanous to throw on at night, and a pair of flip flops,” she says. “And [shoes that are] a little fancier, but still flat... you don’t want to get too glammed up!”

Luu reiterates this point. “I’ve been coming to St. Barts for 20 years, and my must-pack items are beautiful flat shoes,” she says. “They’re perfect for chic evenings, but super practical when you’re hopping on and off boats.”

What to Leave Behind

If cute flats are a must, heels are definitely something you can skip. “The sandy paths, wooden decks, and beach bars make them totally impractical,” Luu explains. “You can always spot first-time visitors by their heels.” Cardoso fully agrees, referring to the footwear as a “hard no” in a place that’s “all about relaxed elegance...not stumbling around in stilettos.”

These directives tie right in with Vere Nicoll’s missive to forgo anything too dressed up. “You won’t need formal dresses or heavy layers of makeup,” he says. “The island’s charm lies in its natural, understated sophistication.”

What to Keep in Mind

St. Barts is located in the Caribbean, but is an overseas collectivity of France, making its culture—a blend of Gallic and West Indies influences—unlike that of neighboring islands. “Even though it’s French, St. Barts has its own rhythm,” says Cardoso, who recommends greeting people with a friendly “bonjour”—even if it’s the only French word you know. “It’s a small, close-knit community, so respect and friendliness go a long way.” She also notes that visitors should keep their schedule flexible. “Island time is real,” she says. “Things move at a slightly slower, more enjoyable pace.”

Where

Where to Stay

Although he’s admittedly biased, Vere Nicoll makes a strong case for the luxurious-yet-laidback Le Toiny Hotel. “It is one of the most serene and refined places on the island, ideal for those who want privacy and tranquility,” he says. “Each villa suite has its own terrace and pool overlooking the sea.” Cardoso, a regular guest at the property, agrees. “Le Toiny is my absolute favorite because it feels like old St. Barths,” she says. “It offers an experience that’s more secluded, with incredible design and breathtaking views.”

Le Toiny Hotel Courtesy of Le Toiny Hotel

Linett, meanwhile, loves Eden Rock for its proximity to Saint Jean beach, a popular stretch of waterfront in the northern part of the island. However, she thinks you shouldn’t discount the region’s many Airbnb options as well. “There are so many great ones,” she says. “And you’ll save money cooking your own breakfast and some dinners.”

Eden Rock @er_stbarths

Renting is also a go-to move for Luu, who frequently stays in houses around the buzzy Gustavia or Saint Jean neighborhoods. “Most rentals come with concierge services anyway, so you have both privacy and freedom to truly settle into the island’s rhythm,” she says. But if she has to pick one hotel for her stay? “It would be Cheval Blanc, because [the nearby] Plage des Flamands is absolutely my favorite beach.”

Cheval Blanc Courtesy of Cheval Blanc

Where to Start the Day

Luu has two morning spots she stops by on repeat: Bar de L’Oubli in Gustavia (especially after a morning hike) and the Eden Rock Sand Bar, which she shouts out for its beachfront setting and fantastic Wi-Fi. “It’s ideal for a leisurely breakfast or bit of work with a view.”

Bar de L’Oubli @lebardeloubli

But if you just want a quick pastry, Cardoso sings the praises of the baked goods at La Petite Colombe. “They make the best chocolate croissant on the island,” she says. “It’s a must.”

Where to Eat

For lunch, Cardoso enjoys dining beachside at La Cabane at Cheval Blanc, a location that Luu frequents as well. “You get Creole-Caribbean flair with your feet in the sand,” she says. “Don’t miss their vanilla flan, it’s out of this world.” Another of the designer’s haunts? La Guérite Beach in Saint Jean. “It’s a must for festive lunches: Think great food, dancing on tables, and kids playing safely on the soft beach while you lounge on a sun bed,” she says.

La Cabane at Cheval Blanc Courtesy of Cheval Blanc

Linett, meanwhiles, is a fan of the simple, but delicious, fare at Le Bar de L’Oubli (a diner), and Le Select (a burger joint). “We never go too fancy,” she says. She also shares that the best pizza and wine can be found at L’Isoletta. “Just make sure you get a reservation, because it fills up fast!”

Come dinnertime, Luu highly recommends a night at Le Tamarin. “It’s an absolute gem,” she says. “Nestled inland, it feels like a secret garden; it’s serene, romantic, and lush.” Vere Nicoll and Cardoso are both big fans of Bonito, a restaurant known for its views and ceviche tasting. “It’s chic but not overdone,” says Cardoso.

Le Tamarin Courtesy of Le Tamarin

Where to Drink

Cardoso’s Bonito recommendation extends to happy hour as well: “Their bar scene is fantastic,” she says. “The atmosphere is intimate; the music is great; and the energy is always perfect.” If you can’t decide what to order, she suggests rosé. “It’s a must in St. Barts,” she says. “It’s practically the island’s signature drink.”

For those looking to party, Luu suggests hitting up the legendary Le Ti for its wild cabaret acts and post-show dance scene. “It’s recently been revamped and is an absolute must,” she says. However, if she’s seeking a more chill atmosphere, she’ll grab a virgin mojito somewhere along Shell Beach during golden hour.

Le Ti @letistbarth_sbh

Where to Shop

“As a jewelry designer, I have to say: a Tahitian pearl on a leather cord is the ultimate St. Barts signature,” says Luu. Linett seconds this, pointing to Kalinas & Tainos as one of the best spots to find these dark and opalescent gems. “Trust me, you’ll want some,” she says. “Everyone on the island wears them.”

And if you’re looking for excellent jewelry shopping in general, Luu says you can’t leave without a visit to Diamond Genesis, one of the island’s top-notch (albeit splurge-y) boutiques to find a special piece. “Thanks to their tax-free status and exceptional clientele, the selection is world-class.”

If you’re looking for clothes, breezy beach pieces purveyor Poupette St. Barth is both a local label, and Cardoso-approved. “The store is quintessentially St. Barts,” she says. “They sell everything you could possibly want, and it’s such a fun shop to wander through.” Another option is to follow Linett’s lead, and stock up on merch from the island’s most iconic spots like Bar de L’Oubli and Le Select. “You should also visit the very cool Louisa Messous at her shop Drugstore des Caraibes, in St. Jean, and—of course—Clic,” she says.

Poupette St. Barth @poupettestbarth

Linett adds that it’s always worth stocking up on a few French beauty buys while you’re in town. “Save room in your toiletry bag for products from the pharmacie—my favorite shopping experience,” she says.

Where to Enjoy Nature

“I always recommend discovering the island’s natural side,” says Vere Nicoll, who lists a sunset cruise, and hiking as fulfilling uses of your time. Of all the hiking trails you can take, though, the one is Colombier Beach is universally heralded as the most memorable. “It’s only accessible by walking or boat, but so worth it,” says Luu. Linett agrees, calling the path “a little scary, as it’s on a high, narrow cliff, but it’s breathtaking.”

Colombier Beach Getty Images

According to Luu, other must-see beaches include Saline, and Gouverneur (a fashion-photographer favorite). And, should you be in town on Christmas, Cardoso says to stop by Nikki Beach. “There’s always a Santa Claus who arrives on a jet ski,” she says.

Gouverneur Beach Getty Images

When

“St. Barts is stunning year-round, but keep in mind that the island essentially closes in late August and September,” says Luu, who explains that this is when many shops and restaurants take their annual break. The high season kicks off closer to Thanksgiving and lasts through the start of January. This is when Cardoso plans to visit this year for a special Surf Lodge Montauk partnership with Le Toiny on New Year’s Eve. Together, she says, the two hotels will ring in 2026 with a celebration that features “toes in the sand, tropi-cocktails, rosé in hand, and dancing under the stars to BLOND:ISH on the decks.”

Gustavia Harbour Getty Images

There’s also real value in arriving after the big holiday rush. Luu enjoys February for its Carnival parties, while Linett prefers a mid-spring stay. “The locals told me to come in April when everything is less expensive and the streets and beaches aren’t overly packed,” she says. “Hope I didn’t ruin it by saying that out loud!”

Regardless of your preferred travel dates, booking in advance is essential. “You have to if you want the best hotels or villas,” says Cardoso. “Prices fluctuate based on season, so plan ahead to get the timing just right.”

Why

A unique, even contradictory, cocktail of elements set St. Barts apart from most any other tropical destination. “It blends French savoir-vivre with Caribbean warmth in a way that’s rare and addictive,” says Luu. “The service is like that of New York or Paris, but everyone is smiling and barefoot.” According to Cardoso, this welcoming atmosphere sets the stage for beautifully serendipitous experiences. “You never know what to expect,” she says. “One time I bumped into Jimmy Buffett surfing, and he invited me to a surprise concert.”

Indeed, St. Barts is a destination that makes you feel like most anything can happen—so long as you go into it with a breezy, unpretentious attitude. “Everything here is relaxed, yet beautifully curated,” says Vere Nicoll. “Visitors will notice that even our most glamorous places maintain a certain natural simplicity; it’s part of the island’s charm.”