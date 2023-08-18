On August 30, a truly enchanting and potent event will occur: a super full moon in Pisces. The beauty of this occurrence lies in how it amplifies the typical experiences associated with a full moon. Super full moons, particularly in astrology and esoteric spirituality, represent an opportunity to release the past and let go of what’s holding us back from embracing new opportunities with renewed clarity.

What makes this full moon special is that it’s occurring in the sign of Pisces, which happens to be the final sign of the zodiac. This Piscean energy brings a deep, reflective, and mature vibe. With the added luck and optimism of the super full moon, there’s a clearer understanding of what needs to be left behind in order to wholeheartedly embrace the future.

This full moon also has a significant connection to karma, as it’s right alongside Saturn, the lord of fate. This combo sets the stage for a sense of fated urgency, compelling us to take responsibility for our next steps. While Pisces energy tends to flow freely and surrenders itself to the universe, Saturn’s presence emphasizes the need for accountable action. When Saturn’s in the mix, it’s vital to be conscious of how our nostalgia, fears, and anxieties might hinder us from embracing opportunities we truly desire. This full moon prompts us to question whether we’re settling in situations due to fear of something worse—and if that fear of the unknown is stopping us from embracing our authentic selves.

Remember this: “Don’t fear what could go wrong; fear what will happen if you never try.” This full moon is deeply tied to releasing fear and anxiety to pave the way for healing. It’s about recognizing our limited control and surrendering to the universe’s flow. However, one thing we can control is striving to be the best versions of ourselves. That requires faith in our capability to navigate the unknown.

Now, let’s delve into a sign-by-sign breakdown—make sure to consider your sun, moon, and rising signs as you explore this reading.

Aries

Hey, Aries—brace yourself for this full moon. It might throw a bit of a curveball your way. Why? Because it’s popping up in the sector of your life that’s all about the subconscious, spirituality, and the divine. This realm is linked to mental well-being, spiritual connections, imagination, and healing. So, you’re in for a bit of introspection. I totally get it: you’re the kind of sign that thrives on action, always eager to charge ahead and conquer the next challenge. But here’s the kicker—this full moon wants you to take your foot off the gas and pause for a moment. It’s urging you to dive inward and explore how you can establish a deeper connection with yourself.

You might wonder, how can you find that inner calm amid the daily hustle and bustle? Maybe it’s through physical outlets, like exercise, or uncovering relaxation in a craft or hobby. This is your cue to prioritize rest and replenishing your energy. So, Aries, this full moon is calling for a different kind of action—the kind that’s rooted in self-care and self-discovery. Embrace this pause as an opportunity to unwind, recharge, and connect with your inner self. It’s all about finding your own unique path to stillness and peace. Ask yourself, what are ways I can integrate reflection into my life to let my mind, body, and spirit relax?

Taurus

As we approach the full moon, you might sense some emotions bubbling up from the depths of your heart. These feelings are related to your interactions within your social circle. This lunar event carries the potential to help you ease any suspicions or worries about where you stand with the people to whom you’re connected. Full moons have a knack for revealing truths, and this one is no exception: it’s like a cosmic flashlight shining on your relationships, exposing how you truly feel about your friends. You’ll also gain insights into how their personal goals and philosophies align with yours.

During this period, it’s crucial to let go of assumptions you might have about your social group. Instead, embrace a clear direction that allows everyone’s truths to come to light. This can lead to a deeper understanding of your interconnected experiences. You might realize that certain individuals within your community are holding you back from fully stepping into your power and appreciating your journey. Use this cosmic energy to gain clarity and grow stronger, both within your social circle and on your personal path toward your dreams. Ask yourself—have I compromised too much or not enough of myself for the sake of others and can I be more aware of where people’s true intentions lie?

Gemini

This full moon is like a spotlight beaming on your public image and how people perceive you—and yes, this links directly to your career. You might find yourself at a crossroads, feeling like you’re in a place you’d rather not be. Now, what’s really fascinating about this full moon is its potential to tap into your intuition. It’s like a cosmic truth serum, revealing your genuine sentiments about your current endeavors and how the world views you. This is your cue to step back, assess your career path, and examine how you envision your future. It might even spark the urge to shed those limiting beliefs that have been holding you back.

This is your moment to initiate discussions about promotions, seek that raise you deserve, or even scout out fresh job opportunities. If your current career path doesn’t align with your true essence and the mark you wish to leave on the world, it’s time to consider a change. Release the need for external approval or success, and focus on the confidence that comes from pursuing your own shining path. Gemini, this full moon is your cosmic cheerleader. Listen to your inner voice, reevaluate your career direction, and don’t be afraid to let your brilliance shine through in ways that feel right for you. Ask yourself, is the image people have of me aligned with the imagine I have of myself?

Cancer

Get ready to loosen up and shed those fears that might be holding you back. I totally get it—seeking safety is second nature for many Cancer folks. That’s why stepping out of your comfort zone can feel like a challenge.

This full moon lands in the part of your life that’s all about spirituality, belief systems, personal philosophies, morals, and the grand visions you have for your life’s journey. And this is where the magic happens. It’s essential to grant yourself permission to step beyond those comfy boundaries you’ve set. The crab must leave its beachside home to explore new things and bring back treasures! Embracing new experiences and venturing beyond your comfort zone might feel uncertain, even ambiguous. But that’s where growth resides. Wisdom blooms from experiences, and this full moon is a splendid opportunity to realize that sometimes, all you need is a change in perspective to get back on your aligned path. Ask yourself: what experiences are going to remind me that I still believe in and am aligned with what I am pursuing?

Leo

Hey, Leo! Let’s dive into this full moon’s potential—it’s a real emotional rollercoaster that can shine a bright light on some deep aspects of your life. Why? Because it’s illuminating energy around your shared experiences. We’re talking intimacy, transformation, and all those things we inherit from the people closest to us. One big realization might be the need to step up and offer better support to your loved ones. But it’s a two-way street: you also need to ensure you’re receiving the support, intimacy, and vulnerability that builds those strong, meaningful connections.

Boundaries come into play with this full moon. How can you establish healthy limits with those who are closest to you? This ensures you’re not absorbing any negativity you’d rather not carry. Plus, creating these boundaries fosters a solid understanding between you and others regarding what you’re comfortable with. It’s a journey of letting go and embracing what lies beneath the surface—even if it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. In a nutshell, this is about developing more profound, more vulnerable relationships by acknowledging and addressing what’s hidden in the shadows. Ask yourself—what baggage do I carry that is mine and what baggage was left for me by others that I took on the responsibility to carry?

Virgo

So, here we are with the full moon lighting up your partnerships, relationships, marriages, legal documents, contracts, and promises. This moment is all about evaluating the agreements you’ve made and whether they still hold true for you. It’s not a blanket statement that all your connections and commitments need an overhaul, but it’s prime time for a thorough inspection.

Take a stroll through your friendships, both personal and professional, and assess whether they’re still aligning with your needs. It’s not uncommon for relationships to change, shifting to no longer serve a positive purpose. This full moon might stir up emotions, pushing you to consider releasing certain friendships and connections. The truth about how you and others experience these relationships could surface. It’s a chance to enhance the way you connect with others, be it through heartfelt conversations with loved ones or revisiting professional contracts. What really matters is that you approach these situations with vulnerability and empathy. This is about acknowledging your needs and the needs of those around you. Ask yourself: do the relationships in my life make me feel as though I can show up stress-free or are there conversations to be navigated that will make me feel more at peace?

Libra

This full moon invites you to step into the nitty-gritty of your daily life—your routines, your work, your health—all the things that often go unnoticed because they’re just a part of the grind. Let’s talk about the potential this full moon has to shed light on those procrastination tendencies that can pop up with significant tasks or projects at work. It can also illuminate your true feelings about your job, your professional relationships, and the responsibilities you hold in that sphere.

Now’s the time to recognize whether your day-to-day flow and rhythm in your current situation make sense or if they’re more counterproductive than productive. If it’s the latter, take it as a signal to explore ways to let go of those counterproductive elements and introduce new, positive experiences into your life.

On another note, it’s wise to steer clear of indulging in bad habits like excessive drinking, smoking, or overeating junk food. While it’s okay to enjoy some comfort and soul-nourishing experiences, given the Piscean energy of this full moon, strive for balance. Speaking of which, take a moment to examine your health and physical well-being. Finding that equilibrium is crucial. Ask yourself: in my wildest dreams, what would my day-to-day schedule and health look like? Does my life currently align with this?

Scorpio

Scorpio, brace yourself for this upcoming full moon, which will cast its glow on the part of your life connected to your creativity, enjoyment, romance, and basically anything that involves your creative juices flowing. The spotlight’s on, and it’s all about what truly tickles your fancy and ignites that warm, fuzzy feeling of happiness that comes from embracing your authentic self—without worrying about others’ opinions.

Now’s your chance to take a step back and reflect on your hobbies. Which ones bring that big, genuine smile to your face? While you’re at it, consider whether some hobbies might unintentionally hold you back from fully savoring the experience. Likewise, take a peek at your love life. Are you receiving the kind of love that truly resonates with you? As you uncover what really lights up your heart, don’t just leave it at that. It’s time to weave those joys into the fabric of your life. Let this full moon guide you toward a greater sense of self-fulfillment and authentic enjoyment. Ask yourself: what makes me feel like a kid in a candy store and how can I make sure I add more of that into my life?

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, get ready because this upcoming full moon is going to shine its light on the areas of your life that revolve around home, family, upbringing, and overall security. There’s a key question you should be asking yourself during this lunar event: What are the things in my life that genuinely provide me with a sense of support and comfort? Conversely, what might be causing instability or preventing me from feeling truly secure?

It’s crucial to dig into your own evasive tendencies and acknowledge them head-on. You know how Sagittarius tends to be that free-spirited adventurer, gallivanting through life? Well, it’s time to address the flip side too. Sometimes, that avoidance mechanism can kick in. This lunar illumination could highlight past wounds or unfulfilled desires. So it’s essential to take a step back during this phase and allow yourself to sit with those feelings, rather than immediately seek out what’s next. Think of it as a moment of self-reflection and a chance to truly understand your emotional landscape. It’s all about embracing the present and delving into those sentiments that may have been lingering in the background. Ask yourself—when all the distractions are stripped away, what do I really need to feel good?

Capricorn

With this full moon rolling in, it’s time to take a closer look at your surroundings. I’m talking about those seemingly mundane aspects of life: the places you frequent, the social media you engage with, your modes of communication, and daily interactions in your local environment. But it goes beyond that—think about how you’re tapping into and utilizing your core skills, talents, and attributes. This is your chance to cultivate a deeper sense of gratitude for the small things. Straightforward communication might be your key theme during this period.

Perhaps you’ve noticed that you’ve fallen into a monotonous routine and you’re yearning for some change. Well, now’s the time to act on that feeling. Additionally, consider revisiting learning opportunities or creative projects that you started but haven’t quite finished. If a particular subject has captured your interest recently, take the plunge and dive deeper into it, tying up any loose ends. This full moon is all about decluttering your mental landscape to better appreciate the beauty in life’s little things. Ask yourself: in what ways can I communicate more effectively and be more present in the moment to appreciate everything around me?

Aquarius

Aquarius, this upcoming full moon will be lighting up the sector of your material possessions, finances, and all the things that hold meaning and value in your life. It’s time to take a breather and ponder over what you own and cherish. Now, I get that the energy of Pisces might feel a bit strange for you as an Aquarius, considering Aquarius tends to lean toward the intellectual side, while Pisces is more on the dreamy and elusive end of the spectrum. But there’s something intriguing about this mix.

Take a moment to consider the physical stuff around you and how they link to your emotional state. Make sure you’re not placing too much importance on specific items that only pile stress onto your plate. Give yourself permission to recognize that sometimes, the best answers about what truly makes you feel secure might emerge from your emotions rather than a strictly logical standpoint. Let this full moon guide you in finding that balance between what you possess and what brings you inner peace. Ask yourself: what about my possessions and moneymaking satisfies and validates a deeper truth of myself, and what is just a distraction?

Pisces

During this full moon in Pisces, the focus shifts to self-awareness and embracing a fresh perspective of oneself. The current lunar phase offers a great opportunity for you to reflect and release outdated notions of your identity and potential. The energy surrounding this new moon encourages you to step up and take responsibility for how you present yourself to the world. It’s all about shedding those old images and perceptions that no longer align with who you’ve become today.

Think of it like cleaning out your closet—it’s time to toss out those outfits that no longer suit your style. Similarly, you might find that your self-perception differs from how your family sees you, and that’s perfectly okay. The key is to confidently assert, “This is who I am, and this is how I choose to express myself.” This full moon’s essence lies in recognizing that you can’t continue living in a version of yourself that no longer fits. You’ve undergone growth and transformation throughout your life, so it’s crucial to let go of the outdated image you once held. This lunar event encourages you to embrace the changes you’ve experienced and embrace the person you’ve evolved into. Ask yourself: who am I, and how do I still hold myself to standards or ideals I’ve outgrown?