The Insider’s Guide to Taipei, Taiwan

Ever wish you could text the most stylish people in the world to ask them for their lists of things to do in the places they know best? Here are insider travel tips for those who would never be caught dead in a tourist trap. Bon voyage!

Who

As a city where night markets neighbor skyscrapers, Taipei hits that sweet spot between tradition and edge. To uncover how to experience the best of both worlds, we turned to five tastemakers with deep city roots and fingers on the pulse: artist and photographer, Yuyi Chiang, better known by her moniker John Yuyi; Nicole Chang, founder and creative director of luxury bridal and eveningwear labels Nicole + Felicia and Senstudio; Lisa Cheng Smith and Lillian Lin, co-owners of Yun Hai Taiwanese Pastry, a provisions brand that introduces premium Taiwanese ingredients to U.S. audiences; and Aki Wang, founder of F&B hospitality group, Indulge & Co.

What to Bring

Packing for Taipei means prepping for a medley of balmy days, sudden downpours, and breezy nights. “Bring a jacket,” Chang says. “Even though Taipei is one of the more tropical Asian cities, it does get surprisingly chilly at times.” Make it a waterproof one, too—monsoon showers have a way of sneaking up. Outerwear aside, you can’t go wrong with light, breathable clothing choices.

Comfortable sneakers are your best friend. Hiking boots can stay at home unless you’re heading out of the city for a proper climb. Within Taipei, public transportation like the MRT—the city’s metro system and backbone—will take you almost anywhere you need to go, but you’ll still want something cushy underneath your soles for exploring the web of winding lanes.

Yuyi suggests traveling light and skipping the formal dress altogether to match Taipei’s easygoing, come-as-you-are vibe. “Oh, and bring cash,” he adds. “You’ll still need it for plenty of local spots, especially the night markets.”

Wang’s guiding advice is to shake off any tense shoulders before you land. “Arrive with ease and leave any negative emotions behind,” he says. “Taiwanese people are so warm and friendly, always ready to help and share their culture with you.”

What to Keep in Mind

“Expect to eat a lot,” says Yuyi, in both a tongue-in-cheek and fully sincere way. Food is woven into daily life here, and a simple breakfast-lunch-dinner rhythm can quickly morph into a three meals, two tea breaks, and a snack kind of day.

That being said, timing matters. “If you don’t observe mealtimes, you might miss out,” Cheng Smith cautions. “Restaurants and food stalls often keep tight hours, and some will only serve lunch or dinner. Anyone used to New York City’s 24/7 dining scene will need to plan ahead.”

As another practical tip, lean on convenience stores like 7-Eleven—Taipei’s Swiss Army knives, and a far cry from a soda-and-chips pit stop. “You can buy high-speed rail tickets at the kiosks, and send or receive packages if you need to,” says Lillian. Some even have fitness gyms and study areas. And on a sweltering hot day, they’re the perfect excuse for an AC break.

Where

Where to Stay

Chang recommends staying at The Regent Taipei, which features elegant rooms, eight delicious restaurants, a rooftop heated pool, the award-winning Wellspring Spa, and a subterranean galleria of luxury boutiques. It’s both her personal favorite urban escape and an absolute must for visitors passing through. “You can spend a whole day there,” she says. “And it’s one of the few hotels in Taipei that truly taps into the food scene. They have a steakhouse, teppanyaki grill, and Chinese fine-dining restaurant all under one roof.”

Another luxury option in Zhongshan District—a centrally located area often recommended for first-time visitors—is The Grand Hotel. One of Taipei’s most recognizable hotels, it’s regally perched on Yuanshan Hill and designed in the opulent, palatial architectural style reminiscent of the post-war renaissance era. “If you’re flying into Songshan Airport and you look outside your window, you’ll see its iconic yellow rooftop immediately,” Yuyi says. For the cinephiles, there’s an added draw: Edward Yang, a pioneering filmmaker in the 1980s Taiwanese New Wave movement, features the Grand Hotel’s stately red lobby pillars prominently in his critically revered film Yi Yi.

For the more budget-conscious or boutique traveler, Lisa recommends OrigInn Space, a cozy hideaway in Dadaocheng, once a bustling 19th-century trading port (and one of Taiwan’s oldest cities). With just a handful of rooms, it blends the warmth of a bed-and-breakfast with the panache of a design hotel, a time capsule of terrazzo craft and mid-century furnishings. “Hostel culture in Taipei is unlike anywhere else, worlds away from the reputation hostels often carry,” says Cheng Smith. “Every detail feels thoughtful, the food is incredible, and the hospitality is beyond welcoming.”

Where to Start the Day

Most of our insiders prefer to ease into the day with a little ritual and movement. “I usually begin by walking five kilometers to one of two nearby bookstores,” says Wang. “There, I’ll sip tea and read through the daily news.”

Chang usually gets her endorphins at F45 Training Neihu, the fitness studio her husband owns, then rounds it out with brunch at The Antipodean, an Australian-owned favorite with outposts in both Neihu and Songshan Districts. Another brunch darling is TAMED FOX, beloved for its healthy dishes and pet-friendly atmosphere. For a caffeine fix and some excellent people-watching, KITE COFFEE in the Da’an District is Cheng Smith’s go-to.

Of course, Taiwanese-style breakfast is a must-try. Yuyi swears by the tofu pudding (“dòu hua”) at Tian Tian Li (天天利美食坊) and the black tea from Beitou’s Ming Quan Black Tea (明泉紅茶)—so much so that she sometimes asks her mom to meet her at the airport with a cup in hand. Lines famously snake outside Fuhang Soy Milk, but Lin opts for her quieter, longtime neighborhood spot, Ting’s Soybean Milk & Breakfast. Her repeat order: rice balls (“fàn tuan”) and a cup of rice-peanut milk (“mi jiang”) she describes as “drinking liquid peanut butter.”

Over in Dadaocheng, mornings hum with temple sounds. “Go early before the crowds start rolling in,” says Cheng Smith. She recommends the swordfish rice noodle soup at Minle Swordfish Rice Noodle Soup (民樂旗魚米粉湯)—a no-frills, hyperlocal breakfast stop just a quick turn off Dihua Street.

Where to Eat

Taipei’s food scene is sightseeing in itself, and nothing sums it up better than a saucy, fatty bowl of braised pork rice (“lu rou fan”). Like most fandoms, everyone has a favorite spot. Lin loves Xiao Wang Zhu Gua (小王煮瓜), which is also loved by comfort food insider Chez Kuo—who wrote an entire book on braised pork rice—while Yuyi is partial to Formosa Chang. Similar rivalries play out over beef noodle soup, with loyalties split between Lin Dong Fang, Yong Kang, and Liu Shandong. On hotter days, Aki recommends Liu Jia Cold Noodles (柳家凉面) for a sesame sauce-tossed, cucumber-crunching cool-down.

No trip is complete without at least one night market crawl. Raohe is the sprawling, neon-lit hub of food stalls, carnival games, and trinket shops—a delightful jolt to the senses for every first-time visitor to Taipei. For something a bit more low-key, go to Nanjichang (South Airport) Night Market instead. “This used to be an old military airport that was torn down to build Taipei’s first cluster of high-density apartment buildings,” says Lin. “The night market developed around that and leans gritty, but still tourist-friendly with plenty of English menus.”

For fine dining, Michelin-starred T+T serves a contemporary tasting menu with Taiwanese flavors reimagined as playful showpieces, like a fancy wheel cake or frog legs coated in soy-sauce rice crackers. Or, book a table at Silks House inside the Regent for Chang’s must-have: empress lobster stock with king crab meat, poured sizzling over crispy rice until it becomes a hearty porridge.

And of course, even locals can’t resist Din Tai Fung, the dumpling institution with more than 165 locations worldwide. “It’s just better in Taipei, the source!” says Chang, who still orders from the branch across from her office.

Where to Look at Art

Yuyi and Chang name the Taipei Fine Arts Museum as their go-to for a steady rotation of well-curated, diverse art exhibitions. The much-anticipated 14th Taipei Biennial will land here from November 2025 through March 2026, spotlighting 54 global artists.

For something less conventional, Yuyi suggests visiting Treasure Hill Artist Village—a 1940s squatter settlement now thoughtfully transformed into a grassroots artist residency enclave, perfect for wandering tiny galleries and street-side installations created by emerging artists.

Where to Have a Drink and Stay Up Late

According to Wang, LAB and Wu (Nothingness) are breaking the mold when it comes to cocktail creativity. He also points to HiBoRu (a lively retro-Japanese aesthetic layered over Taiwanese street-food casual) and Liowl (embracing “less is more” in both drinks and decor) as proof of the Taipei scene’s range. His own bars, INDULGE Bistro and Liquid Art, have become staples of Taipei’s cocktail scene, known for well-crafted cocktails and soft ambiance. Meanwhile, Lin loves unDer lab for its playful Taiwanese riffs, like cocktails infused with beef noodle soup spices or guava plum powder.

When the evening calls for a dance floor, Nicole recommends KOR, a sleek lounge with hip-hop and R&B beats and a crowd dressed to impress. Once it tips into irreverent fun, head to Fake Sober, where the party happily spills onto the street.

Where to Shop

Beneath the soaring silhouette of Taipei 101—yes, 101 for the total number of floors—the Xinyi District is the shiny, polished commercial core, where glossy shopping malls pop up at nearly every turn. Inside Taipei 101, besides the usual suspects on the roster of global luxury names, it quietly houses a mix of Taiwanese designers and hard-to-find international labels. Nicole recommends Artifacts, a boutique with four outposts across the city (including a flagship), as a standout for its sharp edit of niche brands that bring a fresh edge to Taipei’s shopping scene.

If your idea of a great haul leans more edible than wearable, Lin suggests heading to the recently renovated Nanmen Market. “I absolutely love the honey-glazed ham, crispy pork jerky, and Taiwanese tropical fruits you can pick up there,” she says.

If you’re looking to bring home a little taste of Taiwan (either for friends and family, or yourself, no shame), head to Sunny Hills Taipei Minsheng Park Store, where you can stock up on cult-favorite pineapple cakes—six, ten, or fifteen per box. Every visit starts with complimentary cake and a cup of tea, making souvenir shopping feel like an irresistibly indulgent afternoon in itself.

Where to Unwind

Taipei’s natural escapes are remarkably close, usually accessible under an hour by car or an easy train ride from Taipei Main Station. For mind and body wellness, both Cheng Smith and Yuyi recommend Villa 32, a luxury hot springs hotel in Beitou, a 30-minute drive from city center, where you can spend the night or buy a day pass.

Villa 32 Courtesy of Relais & Chateaux

Other beautiful places for a reset include: Xiaoyoukeng Recreation Area for its volcanic landscapes, Bitou Cape Park for cliffside hiking, or Waimushan Fishing Harbor for grilled seafood with a view.

For those staying in the city center, “definitely get a massage,” says Lisa. From deep-tissue recovery to soothing foot rubs, you’ll find massage parlors dotting nearly every neighborhood. Lillian recommends hopping on a bike and pedaling along Dajia Riverside Park by the Tamsui River. For culture-rich downtime, Longshan Temple can be a surprising favorite—a serene spot to admire intricate stone carvings and get your fortune read.

Longshan Temple Photo by Victor Fraile/Corbis via Getty Images

When

All five of our insiders agree that fall, specifically late September through early November, is the best time to visit. Temperatures hover around 70s Fahrenheit (20s Celsius) and stay comfortably balanced: not too cold, too hot, too windy, or too wet. If you don’t mind the occasional rain shower, Chang and Wang note that the other shoulder season, spring, is also a lovely time to visit.

Getty Images

Why

“Taipei isn’t as sci-fi futuristic as Tokyo or Shanghai, nor is it as cinematic as Wong Kar-wai’s Hong Kong, and certainly not as pop culture-driven as Seoul,” says Yuyi. “But it’s raw and beautiful.” Lisa echoes a similar sentiment: “There’s no posing here for Western eyes and aesthetics.” That quiet authenticity is what South Koreans have dubbed “Taiwanese sensibility”—a gentle, magnetic warmth that every visitor feels after a few days. “Living in Taiwan is a privilege,” adds Wang, who grew up surrounded by local Indigenous communities. Like any major city, Taipei is evolving, but it’s not one to shift away from its roots that easily.