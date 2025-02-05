On the corner of Prince and Mercer Streets in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood sits a fairly nondescript (albeit still chic) building, its facade covered by artful shrubs and flowers. To the casual passerby, it might seem like just another cast-iron, loftlike, upscale building for which the area is known. But for those in the know—fashion, art, and culture insiders alike—the address is unmistakable. It’s The Mercer Hotel, a cultural landmark and celebrity hideaway since 1997.

Nearly 30 years ago, French interior designer and architect Christian Liaigre transformed a 100-year-old Renaissance Revival building into The Mercer—his very first hotel. From the moment it opened, it became a sanctuary for the rich and famous, a place where they could unwind, indulge, and, very often, let loose—whether partying in the lobby bar, dining at Sartiano’s (the hotel’s cavelike, intimate restaurant) or lounging in one of its sumptuous suites. To this day, on any given evening, you’re likely to spot a star or two tucked away in one of the lobby booths with a cocktail.

Inside one of the hotel’s suites. Photograph by Patrick Michael Chin

In 2024, W magazine took to The Mercer for a cover shoot with A$AP Rocky photographed by Rihanna. Interestingly enough, the suite in which W held the shoot was incredibly meaningful for the couple. “This is very special because this is the first place she fell in love with me,” Rocky said at the time, pointing to a sofa in the room. He explained that “Virgil Abloh shot the music video for ‘Fashion Killa’ in 2012, and that was the same couch where Rihanna and I sat in the first scene.”

Photograph by Patrick Michael Chin

With New York Fashion Week on the horizon—the weeklong showcase begins February 6—The Mercer has unveiled a refresh that honors Liaigre’s original vision while embracing modern luxury. The updates include 55-inch Smart TVs in every room, Vermont-sourced Danby marble in the bathrooms, and an enhanced lobby that remains, as the hotel describes it, “the heart and soul of The Mercer.” New furnishings and carpeting lend a fresh yet timeless feel, and guests can now enjoy complimentary access to a soundproof private office within the revamped space making it an ideal hub for those who are both working—and playing—hard during throughout Fashion Week.