Your Complete Guide to Capricorn Season Is Here

We have arrived at the last chapter of 2024. The start of Capricorn season is known as the winter solstice (or yule if you dabble in witchcraft). The winter solstice is the darkest day of the year—the sun says, “Okay, time to hide” for an extended period, exacerbating all of our seasonal depression. This might make you run for vitamin D pills and a therapy lamp, but remember that light comes after the darkness.

After the winter solstice, every day gets progressively brighter and brighter. And although Capricorn’s energy isn’t the most playful, there is a sense of whimsical optimism we can all hold onto, knowing that the sun will set later and later every night. The start of the Capricorn season is the return of life, symbolizing a “death” and “rebirth” cycle in astrology. Astrologically, it’s a moment to release the old and embrace the potential for new beginnings.

With the sun moving into Capricorn, the energy shifts to a Saturnian tone, causing us to reflect on how we need to add more structure to our lives and become more diligent when pursuing goals. This is why you might feel hasty and impulsive despite the holiday season giving you ample time to vegetate. The urge to finish tasks, start new ones, and “kick off the new year” on the right foot is all because Capricorn season and the winter solstice are a time to fill in the cracks of your life foundation. But still, the days are shorter, and the nights are longer, so it is easy to cozy up. Thus, the winter solstice reminds us to honor cycles of rest and renewal, preparing for the brighter days ahead.

In addition to giving us a paternal kick in the ass to do our chores, the winter solstice provides insight into what the next three months will look like. The zodiacal calendar is broken into four parts, aligning with the four seasons: spring, summer, fall, and winter. And—you guessed it—the winter solstice chart is a snapshot of what we can expect until the spring equinox arrives.

When the sun steps into Capricorn, the moon is in Virgo—and the moon is the voice of the collective vibe. The Virgo moon, near exact opposition to Saturn, reveals that the next three months are about working to get your life back in order. Virgo loves pure and healthy living, mindfully carving out time for what’s needed. So, those bad habits, lack of goal-setting, and apathy to strategic planning will take a backseat. You’ll be creating routines that give a holistic approach to achieving your dreams and healing yourself mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

Additionally, three planets retrograde at the start of the winter solstice: Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus. The Mars retrograde, in Leo, could make us resistant to changes in our routines. This apathy may stem from a lack of confidence in your capabilities—but remember that Leo energy does what they want for themselves, not the approval of others, so the new routine and goals you are chasing should be for you and no one else. Additionally, with Jupiter and Uranus stationed retrograde, revisiting old ideas and adding slight tweaks to systems that worked in the past is the key to making the change feel less dramatic and more of a slow-growth progression. And thank goddess Mercury is no longer retrograde, so we can at least find freedom in exploring new ways to flow in life.

It all boils down to how much work we are willing to put into making changes. The next three months will be challenging, but even diamonds need to undergo immense pressure to become the shiniest versions of themselves. I often battle with my optimism when looking at astrology and thinking, “When will it end?” Capricorn season, if anything, is a time to stop saying, “woe is me” and start asking, “How can I take back control?” How will you start acting in the world rather than reacting to the world around you? It is easier said than done, but from now until the spring equinox in March, your task is to make like a Capricorn and do the hard work you might not love, knowing that it will set you up for long-term success.

As always, read your rising sign for the most accurate horoscope. And if you are stressed about what is to come, just remember that you are not alone in experiencing this astrology. But you are responsible for making sure you rise to the occasion when called.

Aries

The winter solstice spotlights your tenth house of career and public image, Aries. Capricorn season asks you to step into a leadership role—whether at work or in your personal life. The Virgo moon’s call for structured routines pairs beautifully with this energy, urging you to set clear professional goals. The Mars retrograde in Leo may make you hesitant to shine, but trust in your natural ability to blaze trails. Revisit a project you once put on hold; its time may finally be here.

Taurus

With Capricorn season lighting up your ninth house of higher learning, travel, and philosophy, it’s time to explore new horizons. The Virgo moon reminds you that even big dreams require grounded planning. Dust off that bucket list or sign up for a course you’ve been eyeing. Mars retrograde in your fourth house could bring tension around home matters, so focus on creating a sanctuary that supports your growth. Slow and steady wins your winter race.

Gemini

Capricorn season activates your eighth house of shared resources and transformation, Gemini. The winter solstice invites you to reevaluate debts—emotional, financial, or otherwise—and set boundaries where needed. The Virgo moon in your fourth house nudges you to detox your inner world and home space. With Mars retrograde in Leo impacting your communication style, pause before speaking and revise old plans. Your mantra this season? “Release to rebuild.”

Cancer

The winter solstice energizes your seventh house of relationships, Cancer. This is your season to prioritize partnerships—romantic, business, or platonic—and reflect on how they contribute to your long-term stability. The Virgo moon in your third house asks you to communicate your needs clearly. If the Mars retrograde in your second house stirs financial insecurity, focus on revisiting budgets rather than rushing into new investments. Steady connections, steady growth.

Leo

Capricorn season lights up your sixth house of daily routines, health, and productivity. It’s time to embrace a disciplined approach to your schedule, even if Mars retrograde in your first house has you questioning your mojo. The Virgo moon supports this by urging you to refine your self-care habits. This solstice, it’s less about roaring and more about fine-tuning to avoid burnout. Small changes now will lead to big victories by spring.

Virgo

The winter solstice lands in your fifth house of creativity, joy, and romance, Virgo. Although Capricorn season is a serious time of year, it’s asking you to build structures that allow for playful self-expression. The Virgo moon in your first house means this is a season of self-reflection and refining your personal goals. Mars retrograde in your twelfth house could churn up some buried frustrations—turn that introspection into creative fuel. Write, paint, or dance it out.

Libra

With Capricorn season highlighting your fourth house of home and family, the solstice invites you to create a stable foundation for yourself. The Virgo moon in your twelfth house reminds you to also tend to your inner world. Mars retrograde in Leo may create tensions in your social circle; focus on reconnecting with people who truly support your growth. Clean your literal and emotional house, Libra—brighter days are on the horizon.

Scorpio

Capricorn season activates your third house of communication and short-term goals, Scorpio. The winter solstice is your cue to get serious about your plans, and tighten up your communication style. The Virgo moon in your eleventh house of friendships suggests that collaboration is key—lean on your network for support. Mars retrograde in your tenth house might slow career momentum, but revisiting old strategies can pave the way for long-term success.

Sagittarius

The winter solstice lands in your second house of finances and values, Sagittarius. Capricorn season challenges you to focus on your material stability, while the Virgo moon in your tenth house encourages you to align your career goals with your personal values. Mars retrograde in your ninth house could dampen your wanderlust, but this is a season to dream and plan rather than leap. Build a strong financial foundation, and your next adventure will be even sweeter.

Capricorn

Happy solar return, Capricorn! With the sun in your first house, this is your season to shine. The Virgo moon in your ninth house encourages you to refine your vision for the year ahead. Mars retrograde in your eighth house might stir up insecurities around shared resources, but trust that hard work and perseverance are your superpowers. Use this solstice to map out your goals and embrace your rebirth.

Aquarius

The winter solstice marks a period of rest and renewal, as Capricorn season illuminates your twelfth house of endings and subconscious healing. The Virgo moon in your eighth house pushes you to confront fears or patterns that no longer serve you. Mars retrograde in your seventh house may slow relationship progress, but this is a time to focus on inner work. A winter retreat—literal or metaphorical—will prepare you for a powerful spring awakening.

Pisces

Capricorn season lights up your eleventh house of community, hopes, and dreams, Pisces. The winter solstice invites you to network strategically and clarify your long-term aspirations. The Virgo moon in your seventh house suggests partnerships can help you achieve these goals, so embrace collaboration. Mars retrograde in your sixth house might mess with your workflow, but refining old habits and systems will help you move forward with purpose.