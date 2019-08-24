With another fashion week upon us, bringing new designs to the runway, buyers and editors aren't the only ones watching the new collections. A new crop of fashion photographers await eagerly for new material to fill their frames and adorn their subjects in. While the industry is still championing its heavy hitters, W is picking out a new pack of creatives stepping up to bat. For the best feed with the most unique images come New York Fashion Week, here's who you should be following.

1. CAMPBELL ADDY

At 25, Addy has shot covers for magazines like i-D and spreads for British Vogue . In his newest series above, Addy pays tribute to past black LGBTQI+ artists while proudly leading the next generation.

2. RONAN MCKENZIE

Mckenzie stands at the intersection of documentary and fashion, photographing faces not usually championed by the industry while celebrating contemporary design.

3. KYLE WEEKS

Originally from Namibia, South Africa, Weeks has emerged as a photographer to watch after being admitted into the highly selective Red Hooks Lab show this past year.

4. VALERIE CHIANG

Chiang's Instagram reads like an archive paying tribute to a seasoned photographer from long ago. It's tough to believe she's only a few years on the scene.

5. RYAN JAMES CARUTHERS

As a photographer, Caruthers' strength lies in his ability to visualize highly photographed and of-the-moment celebrities in brand new ways.

6. STUART WINECOFF

Better known as a director of photography, working for filmmakers like Gordon Von Steiner, Miles Jay, and Bardia, Winecoff has emerged as an artist in his own right- most recently shooting a casual forty-five page spread for Vogue Ukraine .

7. THURSTAN REDDING

Redding's work sees gender for what it is: fluid. His characters contradict the binary as they flex their muscles while wearing dresses and eyelash extensions.

8. JULIE GREVE

Few photographers can take an anonymous face and make it look iconic. No wonder Greve was recently handpicked by JW Anderson to shoot the brand's Spring 2019 campaign.

9. LUIS ALBERTO RODRIGUEZ

Rodriguez trained as a dancer at Julliard before turning to fashion photography. While his subjects don't plié, they're beautifully choreographed in ways that speak to Rodriguez's unique past.

10. LINDSAY ELLARY

Ellary's work feels directly inspired by Baroque painters, casting each of her subjects in caravaggio-esque light. Accordingly she's crafted a unique aesthetic that's strikingly consistent and well deserving of commission.