SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Emma Thompson" Episode 1766 -- Pictured: (l-r) Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick Jonas of musical guest the Jonas Brothers, with host Emma Thompson and Pete Davidson during Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, May 9, 2019 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In honor of Mother’s Day, and the annual Saturday Night Live Mother’s Day episode, a beloved, blazered trio took the stage on Mother’s Day eve: guest host Emma Thompson and SNL alums (and Wine Country costars) Tina Fey and Amy Poehler , who’s making her directorial debut with the film. Their mission: decode “motherspeak,” the sometimes obtuse, indirect, and uncertain language used by moms everywhere. (Moms, we love you, promise.) And introduce the Jonas Brothers , the evening’s musical guests.

All three actresses are also mothers of two: Poehler of Archie and Abel Arnett with former husband Will Arnett; Fey of Alice and Penelope Richmond with husband Jeff Richmond, and Thompson of Gaia and Tindyebwa Wise, her daughter and adoptive son with husband Greg Wise. Gaia, Thompson mentions at the beginning of her introduction to the evening’s episode, was in the audience at SNL that night.

In the segment, the trio pass punchlines back and forth, taking turns at playing the mom and mom-decoder. “When your mom tells you—” Poehler begins.

“You look tired,” Thompson says, mom-like.

“What she means is—” Fey chimes in.

“You look bad,” Thompson says. (Cue a hearty laugh from the audience here.) They go on to decipher particular dialects of maternal language, including Philadelphia mom, Boston mom, and British “mum,” who uses “splendid” the way Hawaiians use “aloha,” according to Thompson—that is, as a catchall for pretty much every emotion and sentiment.

Of course, Thompson, Poehler, and Fey were not the only moms who were highlighted during Saturday night’s episode: Pete Davidson brought his mom-slash-roommate onto “Weekend Update,” and, after the show, introduced her to one Jon Hamm. The Davidson matriarch also appeared on last year’s Mother’s Day episode, along with the moms of much of the rest of the cast. Amy Schumer, whose first son was born just last week, hosted.