Keith Richards ’ former partner of 12 years, Anita Pallenberg , died at the age of 73 on Tuesday evening, reports The Mirror . The pair was together for more than a decade, from 1967 to 1979, and had three children together. In Richards’ autobiography, Life , he writes of Pallenberg, “I like a high-spirited woman. And with Anita, you knew you were taking on a Valkyrie—she who decides who dies in battle.”

Pallenberg was an actress, model, and designer in her lifetime, not to mention a muse to the Rolling Stones . Perhaps her most memorable on-screen role was in Performance , staring alongside Mick Jagger.

Richards wasn’t the only member of the Rolling Stones that Pallenberg took an interest in at one point or another. The Mirror also notes that she dated the band’s former guitarist, Brian Jones, and was rumored to have had a short relationship with Mick Jagger—though that remains unconfirmed by either party. Richards mentioned the latter affair in his autobiography.

Reports have not yet been released as to the exact cause of death, but The Mirror reports that Richards is, as expected, “devastated” over the loss.

Watch: Willow Smith, Zendaya, and Kiernan Shipka Perform a Heartfelt Rendition of David Bowie's "Changes"