Anna Kendrick 's talents never cease to surprise us (and apparently her, too). On a recent visit to the Jimmy Fallon show, she opened up about everything from how the cups routine got into the first Pitch Perfect movie to how much she loves Kristen Stewart —and how she can do an impression of her perfectly. It's the type of lighthearted clip perfect suited to virality that makes the late shows go round these days.

Unfortunately, before the fun could ensue, her visit with Jimmy on Monday got off to a pretty dramatic start. As fans who were following her Instagram stories can attest, she ended up having to walk to the show in the cold, because her hotel actually, no joke, caught on fire . Once she got on stage, she started talking about the experience, saying how she hurriedly grabbed her beanie and her backpack and realized that the situation was more serious than not.

"Everyone is fine," she affirmed, to the audience's relief. "But the roads were blocked and we couldn't get through, so I said, 'I guess I'm walking to Fallon !'"

That said, the scary situation didn't damper her spirits at all. Anna saved the best moment for last, when she revealed both that she's a huge Kristen Stewart fan, and that she can do a pretty spot-on impression of her, because her gifts are endless. Before doing it on camera, Anna confirmed that she's actually showed off the impress to Stewart herself before, and even the K-Stew confirmed that it's very indeed accurate. She went on to describe the plot of Pitch Perfect 3 as Kristen Stewart and, well… it was like all of your favorite movies from 2012 came together in one aca-perfect moment. The film, by the way, is in theaters this week.

