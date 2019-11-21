The first images for Antebellum , the hotly anticipated horror film starring Janelle Monáe are finally here.

The teaser was just released by Lionsgate, and though there is not much about the film revealed in the minute-long clip, it does hint at Antebellum 's plot.

In March, it was announced that Monáe would star in a forthcoming horror film from directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, marking the feature film writing and directorial debut for the duo who worked on the short film for "Kill Jay-Z" from Jay-Z's 4:44 album in 2017. Up until recently, the project was untitled on IMDb, though it is now officially dubbed Antebellum and the site provides a cryptic synopsis: "Successful author Veronica finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late."

That's not a lot to work with, but judging by the teaser, Veronica (Monáe) may find herself trapped between two time periods—present day and the antebellum or plantation era of the south. It's hard to say whether the film involves time travel to any degree, presents an alternate history of the south, or if Monáe simply plays two roles, but in one scene she's working on a plantation while a 911 dispatch call plays in the background, and in the next moment she's dressed in a contemporary heels and dress combo and clinking glasses with her friends, played by Gabourey Sidibe and Lily Cowles (daughter of Christine Baranski and actress best known for her performance on The CW's Roswell reboot).

Kiersey Clemons, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Robert Aramayo, and Eric Lange also star, but their roles have yet to be disclosed.

After receiving critical acclaim for her supporting roles in Moonlight and Hidden Figures —and now Harriet — Monáe has pivoted quite successfully into acting.

Antebellum , which will be released in spring 2020, is produced by the company behind Jordan Peele 's socially conscious horror films Get Out and Us , as well as BlacKkKlansman , so we expect this one to deliver.

