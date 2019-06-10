Anton Yelchin ’s untimely death in 2016 sent shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond. One of things that was most striking at the time was just how beloved he was by everyone who had crossed his path, including many of his very famous friends and colleagues.

That love and admiration is on full display in the first trailer for Love, Antosha, a documentary that chronicles Yelchin’s life from his years as a burgeoning actor to his brush with bona fide movie stardom thanks to his work in J. J. Abrams’s Star Trek films.

Abrams is just one of the many celebrities who show up in the trailer, talking about what they remember most about Yelchin. Willem Dafoe, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Chris Pine also appear in the film, which premiered to raves at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

“The Yelchin we see here was a devoted son, an almost fanatically committed actor (he amassed a remarkable 69 acting credits), a blues guitarist, a photographer of lurid fetish clubs, and an intellectually adventurous budding artist who could well have added several more entries to that resume,” Variety’s Andrew Barker wrote after the Sundance premiere.

The film also chronicles Yelchin’s secret struggle with cystic fibrosis, which was only revealed after his death. ”Diagnosed as a child, he was sufficiently worried about the disease affecting his casting opportunities that he opted to keep it secret, and his friends note that Anton would regularly wake up early enough to perform hours-long breathing treatments before early morning call-times,” Barker writes. Apparently, none of his costars were aware of his condition, including Kristen Stewart, Jodie Foster, and Jennifer Lawrence, all of whom also appear in the documentary.

Directed by Garret Price and produced by Drake Doremus, who directed Yelchin in Like Crazy , Love, Antosha hits theaters on August 2. Watch the trailer below.

