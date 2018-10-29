Antoni in His Underwear Can Only Help Netflix's Beyoncé-Style Drops

Netflix wants to be [Beyoncé](http://www.wmagazine.om/topic/beyonce] so bad—at least if its low key but ongoing experiments with the surprise drop is any indication. With no advance fanfare while also forgoing its preferred Friday release date for original material, the service dropped a surprise anthology of horror shorts under the title Don't Watch This . Perhaps to ensure extra virility, one of the five episodes (and clocking in at around just two minutes, by far the shortest) features Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski in a riff on American Psycho . This, of course, means he spends most of that two minutes in nothing but a face mask and tiny white Calvin Klein hip briefs.

Though the release as a continuation of a recent campaign of horror-themed programming like The Haunting of Hill House and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina , Don't Watch This doesn't appear to be designed to win Emmys, new subscribers (necessarily), or to launch a new franchise. All in all, it's a low budget affair in which Porowski is perhaps the most famous name. It's also a collaboration with Crypt TV, a horror-themed production company that distributes most of its material through YouTube, Facebook Video, and Snapchat. So what exactly is the point here and why does Netflix want us to look at its Queer Eye star doing yoga before revealing a chilling secret?

Well, as much as Netflix's profit model is entertainment, perhaps the real business is in tis data, and it's hard not to see this little effort as the next step in its continued experiments with surprise drops.

Though Netflix revolutionized the way we watch TV, the way it promotes those shows are still pretty standard. Release dates are announced well in advance, and promoted both through traditional media and paid advertising. Even the biggest example of a Netflix "surprise" release, The Cloverfield Paradox , was heralded with a very pricey Super Bowl ad. (The other notable example, The End Of The F * ing World , was actually announced five days before).

Of course, Netflix continues to gleefully take on more and more debt in its efforts to produce more and more content. One has to assume that the company would be interested in experimenting with how much money it really needs to put into advertising and promotion to get eyes on a program. Should it be able to, in part, just rely on the caché and social feeds of its in-house stars instead, that's icing on the cake.

The program also continues Netflix's recent trend of experimenting with short form content . The company already knows its a major player when you sit down on your couch at night and decide what to watch, but it also is in the midst of figuring out if it can compete against YouTube with content under 10 minutes that you might watch while you're supposed to be doing work or at least during the commute home.

Beyoncé-style drops of short form anthology series is probably not the service's future, but it sure seems like it could stand to learn a lot from occasional experiments like these, and if they happen to involve a Queer Eye boy in the shower, so be it.