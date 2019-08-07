Ariana Grande and Barbra Streisand just made every theater kid's dreams come true.

After conspicuously sharing a photograph on Instagram of what were obviously Grande's tattooed hands (there is no way that the pop superstar's stans would not be able to recognize that ink, cloud outline, musical note and all), Streisand let the "secret" out the next day by bringing Grande on stage with her in Chicago to perform a cover of "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)," a 1979 disco song from Streisand's Wet album, originally recorded with the late Donna Summer .

Knowing these two, there are levels to this performance. Is it any coincidence that Grande, singer of "No Tears Left to Cry" would be invited on stage to duet with Streisand, and cover "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)" on stage? Probably not. In fact, it does seem like quite the obvious choice. We can all probably agree that the word iconic does get unnecessarily (and possibly undeservedly) thrown around too much, but a legendary performer like Streisand inviting Grande to the stage with her is probably deserving of the adjective.

After surprising the audience on stage in Chicago, both Grande and Streisand shared photos on social media to commemorate the experience. Grande finished singing the duet with tears in her eyes, then tweeted that she was "shaking and crying," and also commented on Streisand's photo of the two of them after the performance, calling it "the most special and cherished experience ever."

Thankfully, there was some overlap of Streisand and Grande fans in the audience, and many of them shared video of the duet between the two via Twitter. In one fell swoop, Babs fans became Ari fans, and Ari fans fell for Babs. May we live vicariously through them all.

Perhaps if Streisand releases another Duets album , Grande will be first in line at the recording studio?

