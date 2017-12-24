At the end of a long year, Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Mac Miller took some much-needed time away from work at a mansion in Mountain Village, Colorado. The Pulitzer Mansion , given to Grande courtesy of Airbnb, is the stuff of dreams, with six bedrooms and another in a guest house, jetted tubs in the bathrooms, and indoor pool, a bowling alley, a sauna, and even a private chef.

In case that weren't enough to keep them entertained, it comes with ski passes and a driver, so visitors can enjoy their vacation at nearby ski slopes. It's also just an hour from the hot springs and 10 minutes from town. It looks like Grande spent plenty of time relaxing on the mansion grounds, though. The singer posted an Instagram photo that shows her posing on the deck in a fuzzy yellow jacket, checkered pants, black boots, and ski goggles. She called it "the best trip ever," and based on the mansion's description, we can see why.

You can book the vacation home through Airbnb theoretically. But be warned, it costs $10,500 per night. Nobody said it was cheap to vacation like a pop star. Take a tour here:

