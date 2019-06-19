The first day of summer isn't until this Friday, but Ariana Grande , Miley Cyrus , and Lana Del Rey already might have the song of the summer. That is, if the first two pop stars' Instagram activity is anything to go by. Without as much as an official announcement, Grande and Cyrus may have just confirmed that they—along with Lana Del Rey—have joined forces on a new song. Their seeming confirmation came when both Grande and Cyrus individually liked two different Instagram posts that contained the rumor that the three ladies had hit the recording studio together.

When a Cyrus fan posted photos of all three ladies along with the caption, "Apparently Miley is set to release female trio collab with her, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey soon! Are you here for it?" Cyrus liked it.

Grande made a similar move on a post that said, "An insider, who confirmed previous works such as She Is Coming by Miley Cyrus, alleges that a new collaboration between Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey is coming soon."

Del Rey, meanwhile, has stayed seemingly silent about the rumored collaboration. But she has expressed love for Grande before. Last September, after Grande released her breakup kiss-off "Thank U, Next," Del Rey shared a video of herself singing and lip-synching to the song on Instagram stories. Her favorite line? “I thought you into my life, look at my mind / No better place or a time, how they align,” she whispered in the video. Plus, before that, Del Rey revealed that Grande is a staple in the playlist she listens to while preparing for her shows.

Cyrus, on the other hand, has showed a lot of love for Del Rey. Back in 2016, she shared her cover of the nostalgia-steeped artist's 2013 breakthrough song "Video Games," and an acoustic version of "Summertime Sadness" as well.

Miley and Grande have also collaborated before, though it may have slipped past your radar because it was a cover of Crowded House's 1986 classic "Don’t Dream It’s Over." Their rendition, which was for Cyrus's charity compilation Happy Hippie Presents: Backyard Sessions, even brought a video of them performing their version while in animal onesies. Enjoy that below as we feverishly await whatever it is that the trio might have cooking.