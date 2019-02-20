Apparently, Ariana Grande 's plea for someone— anyone —to break up with their significant other to cure her boredom has gone wholly unheeded. During a surprise appearance on The Late Late Show on Tuesday night, Grande revealed that, outside of writing and recording new songs in the studio and rehearsing for her upcoming world tour, the rest of her life is still pretty boring.

"Honestly, I was so excited you asked me to do this today, 'cause I usually don't have anything to do other than just make songs and rehearse and that's it," she told host James Corden. "Personal life: still nonexistent. So I was so excited to come here!" That said, even when those around Grande attempt to spice up her bare-bones routine, she'd still rather do the same things she always does. "My mom wants to take me to dinner, but I wanna go to the studio," she said of her post- Late Late Show plans. "So I think I'm just gonna end up in the studio."

Grande also discussed Tuesday's news that she'd matched a Billboard chart record previously only set by the Beatles; her songs "7 Rings," "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," and "Thank U, Next" are currently in the top three positions, respectively, on the Hot 100 chart. After expressing her excitement and gratitude for the achievement, she described how she'd originally thought it was good-natured joke from her fans, as she demonstrated in her initial very confused tweets on Tuesday. "I think it's so funny. I thought it was hilarious. When I woke up, I thought it was, like, an edit that my fans made," she told Corden. "I thought it was a joke."

Once she accepted that she really had made music history, Grande celebrated in appropriate fashion. "It's really wild. My mom and I were driving around listening to the Beatles all day, and I'm just like, this is so crazy," she said. "I'm so sorry. This is so weird and crazy."

She went on to announce that, after this hype dies down, she's planning on stepping out of the spotlight for a bit. "I'll take a break after this. I'll go away for a little, I promise," she said. When Corden protested that neither he nor her fans want her to do that, she countered, " I do! I'm tired of my voice." Still, as her Twitter followers know, for as often as Grande promises to take breaks from social media and stop bombarding her fans with messages, she loves engaging with and creating music for them too much to stay away for too long. Plus, her tour kicks off in less than a month, likely ensuring her personal life stays "nonexistent" and her professional life becomes even more all-consuming than it already is.

