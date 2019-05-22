One of the major takeaways from Sunday’s Game of Thrones series finale—apart from how disappointing it felt to many viewers—was the question, "What’s next for Arya Stark?" We last saw her setting sail to explore whatever lies west of Westeros, which prompted many on social media to wonder if we’d ever get a Game of Thrones sequel centered around Arya’s adventures into the unknown.

Unfortunately, HBO boss Casey Bloys put an end to that speculation in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter . “Nope, nope, nope,” he said when asked about a possible sequel to the show. “No. Part of it is, I do want this show—this Game of Thrones , Dan and David’s show—to be its own thing. I don’t want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they’ve got. That’s one of the reasons why I’m not trying to do the same show over.” Bloys added that a sequel simply doesn’t “make sense” for HBO.

That’s probably because the network already has two Game of Thrones prequels in development, as well as an additional, already-announced prequel starring Naomi Watts, which is set to go into production next month. Bloys downplayed the backlash to the series finale, and explained that it wouldn’t have any bearing on the as-yet-untitled prequel. ““here’s no scenario where [screenwriter] Jane [Goldman] saw the episode and said, ‘Oh, I better change this, that or the other thing,’” he said. “We’re trying to have a show that feels like its own show within the universe but we’re not trying to replicate the same show. It’s not the same characters, it’s not the same dynamics. It’s not like we’re taking the existing show and saying, “X, Y and Z worked, so let’s do that.”

