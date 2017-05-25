Less than a day after debuting her Audrey Hepburn-esque bangs on Rome's Spanish Steps, Bella Hadid is back at the Cannes Film Festival with a much more daring look.

At the amfAR Gala at the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday afternoon, Hadid wore a stunning one-shoulder Ralph & Russo gown, covered in crystal embellishments and featuring a high slit. The 20-year-old supermodel paired the sheer ensemble with high-waisted nude briefs, and opted for no jewelry (her dress had enough sparkle on its own). bBut she did accessorize with a bright berry lip, tight topknot, and strappy silver heels.

The look was classic Bella-- earlier this week, she wore another sky-high slit on the red carpet.

“We dress confident, empowered women,” Michael Russo, one half of the London-based design duo, tells People of the look.

Apparently, they team up with them too. Hadid revealed to W at the amfAR Gala that she co-designed the dress.

This isn't her first time the model has pursued some extra curricular activities. Last year, Hadid revealed that she's always wanted to be a photographer--and made her debut shooting her best friend Jesse Jo Stark of Chrome Hearts for W. Then, Hadid designed a capsule collection for the LA-based brand.

Pinterest Dave Benett/amfAR2017/Getty Images

