Bella Hadid may look like she's always on vacation, according to Instagram, but the supermodel is actually very, very busy. This month alone Hadid hit the red carpet at the Met Gala in a sheer Alexander Wang catsuit, showed off her expert skateboarding skills in a new Nike campaign, and stunned at the Cannes Film Festival with a sky-high slit at the premiere of Ismael's Ghosts. Her latest move? Rocking chic short bangs on Rome's Spanish Steps à la Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday.

Hadid stepped out on the iconic Roman landmark wearing a vintage silver Galliano gown, a Bulgari diamond Serpenti necklace and earrings, and brand-new, blunt short bangs before riding off in a carriage with her fans cheering behind her. The event, which Hadid called "the most special night" of her life on Instagram, was to commemorate the launch of her new Bulgari perfume, Goldea Roman Night.

"So proud to have walked down the iconic Spanish Steps alone tonight to launch my new #GoldeaRomanNight perfume campaign," Hadid wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of her taking to the steps. "This was a dream I never thought would have come true. A movie. Thank you to my whole @bulgariofficial family for your love and generosity for making this the most beautiful Roman night of all! Pinch me!"

Hadid, who was also appointed ambassador of Bulgari's accessories line in February, has a special history with the brand. "When my mom and dad first got married, he gave her a Bulgari bracelet," Hadid told Refinery29. "And when I turned 20, for my birthday, she gave it to me."

Bulgari Goldea Roman Night will hit stores this September.

