With her jet-set modeling career, Bella Hadid is all too familiar with all modes of travel: airplanes, private jets, trains, cars, jet-skis, etc. And now, skateboards.

At least, such is the case in her latest ad campaign for Nike. In the images, Hadid appears to be the ultimate skater chick, crouching down as she glides down a hill, wearing a strappy red sports bra, slouchy jeans, and hoop earrings. The overall aesthetic is very '70s—no coincidence, as the focal point of the campaign is the newly reissued Nike Cortez, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary. Along with the original blue and red color-way, new colors and fabrications will be available over the summer.

Pinterest An exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Bella Hadid's new campaign for Nike.

Hadid is a fan of the style when it comes to her own personal footwear choices, as well, as she revealed to W in March. "This one is about as classic as you can get," she said at the time "Nike’s real OG and I wear it with anything, dressed up or down."

That seemed to also be the general idea behind the rest of the campaign, which finds the model wearing the sneakers in several outfits and scenarios: posing with a vintage car in a slinky olive slip dress and matching bomber jacket; lounging poolside in a vintage ringer tee and bikini bottoms; and on the roof, cityscape behind her, in classic workout gear: leggings, hoodie, and t-shirt.

Pinterest Bella Hadid in the newest Nike campaign. Brianna Capozzi

As for her own workout routine—look at the multitude of crop-tops in the campaign, as there is definitely a routine—Hadid shared her go-to moves earlier this year. “I actually enjoy working out now with my trainer,” she said. “My sister loves boxing and will do a whole thing of boxing, but I prefer intervals, so like five minutes of boxing and then go do ass and abs. I really like doing fun workouts, like the thing where you slide or get to pull a rope. I do not like burpees.”

Meanwhile, the model has been showing off some very decidedly gym-unfriendly looks at the Cannes Film Festival, where sneakers—and skateboards, for that matter—are not exactly smiled upon.

