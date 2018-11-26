Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have often shared snippets of their romance on Instagram , like the time the singer-songwriter snapped a picture of his coffee table, which was covered in magazines featuring the model. (As any devoted partner should.) From their recent ‘grams, it seems as though the pair are spending Thanksgiving break in Abu Dhabi together, where The Weeknd also met some of Bella’s extended fam.

In one Instagram post , Bella seemed to be attending The Weeknd’s concert at the Du Arena on Friday, November 23. “I only get to see my beautiful cousin Reema and nieces Salma & Aya when I’m in Dubai, and they drove up for the show in Abu Dhabi,” the model wrote alongside several pictures from the show, including a snap of The Weeknd meeting some of the littlest members of her family. “Such a great show baby in one of my favorite places in the [world],” she added.

The Weeknd also shared pictures from the concert, highlighting the huge crowd in the audience. “Abu Dhabi ❤️,” he captioned the photo series.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

In addition to the concert, it seems as though Bella and The Weeknd took part in some sightseeing with friends. Photos on both of their Instagram pages show them riding ATVs (and camels) in the desert. Naturally, Bella found a way to make such an activity look as glamorous as ever. Would you expect anything less?

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Their trip to Abu Dhabi isn’t the only time The Weeknd has been spotted with the Hadid fam. Earlier this month, the singer was seen sitting with Bella’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where they both cheered for the model as she walked.

The Weeknd is clearly tight with Bella’s friends as well. Back in October, he helped Bella celebrate her 22nd birthday with a surprise party and — of course — a super-romantic Insta-tribute. “I’ve never felt so much love & happiness,” Bella wrote after her party, sharing pictures of her and Abel at the event. “Thank u to my baby, my beautiful family and friends for making this surprise so special. This was the best day ever( EVER) .. thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes. I feel so lucky, I can’t believe it.”

Let us slide into your DMs. Sign up for the Teen Vogue daily email .

Want more from Teen Vogue ? Check this out: The Weeknd Hanging Out With Bella Hadid's Mom Is Relationship Goals