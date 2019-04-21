If you ask most people who their favorite Game of Thrones character is, years of memes and commentary online might cause you to think the resounding answer would be Arya Stark.

Known for her intellectual prowess and honed assassin skills, it is true that Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams ) is certainly deserving of the title of "favorite" when it comes to this show. It seems like everyone is always going on about how she's the most likeable Stark, how strong she is, how she kicks ass, and how she never quits. But in the final season of Game of Thrones , it appears as if a new fan favorite has emerged, and her name is Lady Lyanna Mormont. Well, that's the character's name—the actress who plays has the no less regal name of Bella Ramsey. There may be plenty of "cool teens" on Game of Thrones (or at least there used to be before they all grew up after ten years of production on the show), but Ramsey plays the coolest.

Similarly to Arya Stark, Lady Lyanna Mormont has a fierce attitude and an even fiercer tongue. As demonstrated in last week's episode, Lady Mormont doesn't "plan on knitting by the fire while men fight" for her and won't ask for permission to stand up for her kingdom. She's been a character on the series since season six, and before she even enters her teen years, is made ruler of Bear Island, and becomes the only living heir of the house. She's also known for being the first to declare Jon Snow King in the North, and not even he could stand to be roasted by her when she questions his cowardice. Suffice it to say: she's possibly one of the most important characters in the series, and we're only just now finally getting a taste of the power she wields as the ruler of her world.

As we brace ourselves for more online discourse and theories about the true nature of Bran Stark (who, evidently, is the number one subject of plenty of memes that begin to circulate every Sunday night after an episode airs, and well into Monday morning) we should probably also look out for more memes about Lady Mormont, the so-called "baddest" on the series.

In the meantime, focus your attention on Ramsey, who plays the little Lady of Bear Island. Though the character she plays is barely 13, Ramsey herself is 15 years old, and though her character may be as cold as an ice queen, the actress who plays her knows how to let herself have a little fun. One look at her Instagram or Twitter, and it's clear she is relatable as a selfie-loving, guitar playing teen.

Loading View on Instagram

And once Game of Thrones ends, Ramsey won't be straying too far from your television screen. In addition to playing Lyanna Mormont, the actress has been playing the lead character Mildred Hubble on The Worst Witch , a Netflix adaptation of the book series of the same name, for three seasons. She's also set to star in Zero , a short film from David T. Lynch and Keith Lynch about a young girl who must live in a post-apocalyptic world alongside her father, which premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival this month. Just as Lady Mormont's power grows, Ramsey's star power does, too.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

It may seem unbelievable now, knowing how indispensable the character has become in this final season, but there was once the possibility that Ramsey would only appear in one episode of Game of Thrones (the season six finale). Series co-creator David Benioff revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the show runners were so impressed by her performance, that they had to keep Lady Lyanna Mormont around for more episodes. Beinoff said he felt she was "such an incredible actress that we kept bringing her back because we wanted more Bella." Perhaps she'll be the one to take the final seat on the Iron Throne, but until that's sorted, Ramsey's screen presence will be the one to look forward to each week.

Related: How Game of Thrones is Oddly Connected to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia