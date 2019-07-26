It’s no secret that Cardi B has love for Bernie Sanders— the rapper has shouted out the presidential hopeful on social media on a number of occasions. As it turns out, the feeling is mutual. During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Sanders revealed that he and Cardi have spoken on the phone on more than one occasion. “She’s really smart and she is deeply concerned about what’s happening,” Sanders said of the “Bodak Yellow” singer.

Sanders credited Cardi's early struggles in the Bronx as the catalyst for her political activism. “That’s the truth,” he explained. “She comes from a humble background. She knows what it’s like to live in poverty, to struggle. And she wants to make sure we can improve life for working people in the country, and I’m delighted that she is supportive.”

It wasn’t long before Cardi took to Instagram to return the favor. “This makes me so happy!," she wrote alongside a clip of Sanders’ interview, adding. “I know my High school history teacher is so happy. believe it or not guys I was in advance placement in high school for Government and history it was a subject that I learn fast cause I naturally love it!”

But Cardi didn’t stop there. She also made sure to let her fans know that getting involved in the upcoming elections is a worthwhile pursuit. “I want us this year to get more familiar with or candidates ‘democratic my preference,’" she wrote. "Take a little bit of our time and open our eyes on what’s going on in this country and how we can change it.”

Back in January, Cardi took to Instagram , where she posted an impassioned video condemning Trump’s government shutdown. “I just wanna remind y'all—because it's been a little bit over three weeks, OK, it's been a little bit over three weeks—Trump is now ordering and summonsing federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid," she wrote. "Now, I don't wanna hear y'all motherfuckers talking about, 'Oh, but Obama shut down the government for 17 days'—yeah, bitch, for health care! So your grandma could check her blood pressure, and you bitches could go check y'all pussy at the gynecologist with no motherfucking problem."

