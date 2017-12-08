Here's a non-exhaustive list of places where you'll probably see Beyoncé : the Grammys stage, the Super Bowl halftime show, a yacht, on a puffy cloud looking down at the rest of us. A place where you wouldn't think Beyoncé would frequent, however, is Target. She is Beyoncé , after all. Why would she have to go on her own runs for laundry detergent, scented candles, and frozen pizzas? That her assistant's job! Actually, no, that's her assistant's assistant's job. Queen Bey has way more important things to do than go to Target.

But it looks like she took a break from that to drop by—you guessed it—Target. I don't know if it's the Christmas spirit or her duet with Ed Sheeran or something being in retrograde, but for some reason Beyoncé felt compelled to visit a store in San Clemente, California the other day with Blue Ivy and do a little shopping. And she didn't even try to disguise herself! Sure, she wore sunglasses, but anyone with a pulse could 100 percent tell it was Beyoncé.

Thankfully, it seems like no one bothered Beyoncé inside the Target. The Internet, on the other hand, has absolutely no chill over this excursion. I mean, it's not every day the queen of music rolls up to a superstore in sweatpants and casually shops for trinkets. This is a cause for celebration—or, at the very least, some very funny tweets. Here are the best reactions:

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter: She really is just like us.