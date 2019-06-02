We're officially just weeks away from Beyoncé voicing Nala in the upcoming Lion King remake—and she doesn't awnt you to forget it. On Saturday night, the singer attended the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles in an extremely thematic outfit that can only be described as a gold ion jumpsuit with feathers and a cape. It was awesome.

The event, hosted by Tina Knowles Lawson, was themed "A Journey to the Pride Lands," a clever bit of synergistic marketing for the upcoming Disney flick. And while we assume that Bey's incredible look was inspired by her character, Nala, we also have to wonder if perhaps the lion on her chest is supposed to be Simba or Mufasa. After all, only male lions have manes (it's like a beard for lions, in case you wanted a fun lion fact), and those golden feathers are certainly mane-like.

Ms. Knowles Carter took as her date her own lion cub, her daughter Blue Ivy, who wore a yellow dress and headband with colorful patterns. In a video posted to Instagram, Blue and her mother lip sync to "The Circle Of Life," the opening track from the Lion King soundtrack and a number that was performed by every single elementary school's chorus over the course of the 1990s. In that video, Blue is wearing a golden halo/crown/headdress, because she's the princess of the Pride Lands, duh.

See pictures of the incredible outfit, and the mother-daughter video, here:

Beyond the truly insane get-up, the event was notable because it served as something of a Destiny's Child reunion, as both Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland were also in attendance. The pair also adhered to the wild costume theme, with Williams donning an explosion of black tulle and Rowland opting for a blue suit with graphic white face-painting. No word on if the trio broke out into rehearsed choreo to "The Circle of Life," but there's always the Lion King premiere for that..

