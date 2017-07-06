There are plenty of reasons to let your loved ones know you care about them, and International Kissing Day certainly counts. So, we've rounded up our favorite favorite duos on Instagram, from Kim Kardashian and North West to Marc Jacobs and his dog Neville, who show the love all year round. Get inspired:
No one embodies friendship on Instagram better than Taylor Swift. Case in point, this Instagram of the singer with Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne.
But Gigi isn't the only Hadid on the list! Here, Bella gets a kiss from her BFF Fanny Bourdette-Donon
And shares the love with their brother, Anwar Hadid.
Model Kasia Struss knows that, like a true BFF, a teddy bear is forever loyal:
Lena Dunham and Andrew Rannells kiss on the set of Girls.
Model Jordan Kate Barrett and his friends are always cozying up together.
Marc Jacobs and his dog Neville pucker up for a selfie.
Victoria's Secret models Stella Maxwell and Barbara Palvin get close on set.
Riccardo Tisci, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner show some love at Paris Fashion Week.
Sisters Lily and Ruby Aldridge out on the town:
Gucci designer Alessandro Michele gives model Hari Nef a peck:
Kim, Kanye and Carine are the ultimate trio:
But nothing is cuter than Kim and North West:
Taylor Swift and Martha Hunt hanging out at Coachella:
Hailey Baldwin celebrates Devon Windsor's birthday with a kiss:
And gives Joan Smalls a smooch just because it's late:
Giovanna Battaglia thanked designer Giambattista Valli for making one of her 4 wedding dresses:
Stella Maxwell and Jeremy Scott celebrated their cover of The Daily Front Row:
This year, no one got more into International Kissing Day than Miley Cyrus, who posted a #TBT of her first kiss with boyfriend Liam Hemsworth 8 years ago.
She followed up the post with one for her dog, Emu, and another for Paul McCartney.
Now, top that.