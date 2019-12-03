The first trailer for Marvel 's Black Widow is finally here, and it is one big family affair.

In the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow picks up where Captain America: Civil War left off, but takes place before Avengers: Infinity War .

In this installment, Black Widow—real name Natasha Romanoff—reunites with her "family" of Russian assassins. She joins Yelena (a sister-like figure who also uses the alias Black Widow), Alexei Shostakov (who uses the superhero moniker Red Guardian and is the Russian counterpart to Captain America), and Melina Vostokoff (who goes by the alias Iron Maiden).

With Florence Pugh playing Yelena, Rachel Weisz acting as the "mom" figure Melina, and David Harbour as the "dad" Alexei, Scarlett Johansson stars in the second Marvel movie to put a female superhero front and center.

Black Widow technically does not have any superpowers—or at least not the types of scientifically enhanced powers that the majority of the Avengers, like Captain America or Hulk or Spider-Man, have. She is a top-level spy turned S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and Avenger. And despite being a character who was trained in the Red Room (a fictional Soviet training facility) before cutting her teeth as an assassin for the KGB, Natasha Romanoff notably does not speak with a Russian accent—while the rest of her family does. Perhaps that's something to be explored in her spinoff, when it is finally released.

The character first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2010 movie Iron Man 2 , and a whole decade later, in May 2020, her anticipated solo film will hit theaters, to be directed by Cate Shortland and based on a screenplay written by Jac Schaeffer (who also cowrote the screenplay for Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson) and Ned Benson.

