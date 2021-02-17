Blue Ivy Carter Models For Mom’s New Ivy Park Collection

Beyoncé has been teasing the drop of her new Adidas X Ivy Park “Icy” collection. On Instagram, she’s shared photos of herself modeling a fuchsia crop top with matching leggings and a caramel latex one-piece, but now she’s unveiled more looks from the collection — and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter makes a delightful surprise appearance.

In a teaser video, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy model select pieces, along with Gucci Mane and Hailey Bieber. Blue wears a matching caramel ensemble, showing off a pair of latex pants and belt bag. She’s masked for safety — grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote on Instagram that her appearance in the video was purely spontaneous. “She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it,” wrote Knowles-Lawson. Sensing an opportunity to be the star of the show, Blue “got dressed” and worked it for the cameras.

Blue also modeled a floral print zip-up jacket and pants, looking every bit the pint-sized version of her mom.

Other looks in the capsule collection include all-white cozy wear, like an oversized white hoodie and more latex pants. A powder blue palette features the Adidas striped tracksuit and sports bras, and a reflective cold-weather selection glows under strobe flashes. The Ivy Park collection hits adidas.com on February 19 and select stores on February 20.