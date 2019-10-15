On Tuesday, October 15th, Charlize Theron , Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie appeared on Ellen to unveil the full-length trailer for Bombshell (directed by Jay Roach), their upcoming movie that centers on late Fox News founder Roger Ailes and the women who brought claims of sexual misconduct against him. Considering the recent George W. Bush fracas, Ellen seems like a strange choice, but ok. The movie, which features Theron as Megyn Kelly, Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, and Robbie as producer Kayla Pospisil, is already garnering substantial Oscar buzz.

The trailer opens with Kate McKinnon’s producer character showing Pospisil around the office. “You have to adopt the mentality of an Irish street cop,” she says. “The world is a bad place, people are lazy morons, minorities are criminals, sex is sick but interesting. Ask yourself what would scare my grandmother, or piss off my grandfather. And that’s a Fox story.”

Things get darker from there (the clip is even set to Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”). The trailer also shows Carlson coming forward about Ailes ("Someone has to speak up. Someone has to get mad"); Pospisil’s attempts to rise in the network while dealing with Ailes’s oily, inappropriate requests for “loyalty”; and Kelly's battles with Donald Trump, who, as you may recall, once said that the former Fox host had “blood coming out of her… whatever.”

“Nobody stops watching because of a conflict,” John Lithgow’s Ailes tells Kelly in the wake of Donald Trump’s infamously sexist comments. “They stop watching when there isn’t one.”

On her show this morning, Ellen DeGeneres asked Theron if she had had any contact with Kelly. "No," the movie star said. "We used a lot of source material in telling and finding the story — and also spoke to a lot of women who were part of the story. Some of them were still working at Fox, some of them really didn't want their names out there and so, as a team, we've really decided to protect our sources."

Theron added that Kelly is "fully aware" of Bombshell . "I'm really hoping that she'll see it," she continued. "We want everybody to see it, who's been involved in this story."

Watch the trailer, below.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/CbVsPc2hCP8