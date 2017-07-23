Last year at Comic Con , Marvel revealed that Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson would star as the titular character in the studio's first female-led franchise, Captain Marvel . And this year, at the event in San Diego, we got a first look at what that will look like.

On Saturday, Brie Larson posted a preview on her Instagram feed, with the caption "Cool stuff is coming out of Hall H as we speak." The picture is a shot of a screen, and shows the actress wearing a form-fitting bodysuit with built-in muscles and a cape. Her shoulder-length hair is loose, and she's posed mid-fight.

It seems that Larson is as excited as the rest of the fans at Comic Con. She followed it up with a second post, that shows the full look, captioned, "Guys, it's happening!!!!"

Captain Marvel is scheduled for a March 2019 release. Until then, here's a look at the costume:

