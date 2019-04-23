Brie Larson ’s Avengers: Endgame red-carpet look may have held the keys to the galaxy, but you had to look closely to find them.

Avengers: Infinity War ended abruptly and rattled some fans when Thanos, the most powerful being in the galaxy, obtained all of the Infinity Stones and snapped his fingers, destroying half of the Avengers in one fell swoop (hence all of the “Thanos snapped” jokes you’ve been seeing online since last spring).

As Captain Marvel, Larson will try to help the Avengers resurrect their fallen brethren and get the Infinity Stones back in good hands. In actuality, none of the Avengers was at risk of being snapped to death by the merciless Thanos on the red carpet in Los Angeles. Larson’s Infinity Stones were custom Irene Neuwirth pieces, with the bracelet and rings being one of a kind, made from diamonds, opal, citrine, aquamarine, and tourmaline.

Larson wasn’t the only Avenger to go for the Infinity Stones look with her jewels. Scarlett Johansson —who plays Black Widow in the franchise—wore a custom Infinity Stone bracelet with a spider-shaped jewel connecting it to her Infinity Stone rings.

Scarlett Johansson.

As for the rest of the red carpet, it would appear as if everyone in Hollywood showed up for the premiere, regardless of whether they are a part of the extended Marvel Cinematic Universe. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth turned up in support of Chris Hemsworth, also known as Thor; Mark Ruffalo brought his whole family; and Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger made their red-carpet debut as a couple.

Gwyneth Paltrow, former Marvel castmate, made an appearance, as did Natalie Portman. Bradley Cooper , who is also technically a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to his appearance as Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies alongside Pratt, showed up solo.

And because the movie’s cast is so big, it was nearly impossible to fit everyone onstage by the time the movie actually started, but at least this event marks the official countdown to the film’s wide release, on April 26.

