While best known for her pop hits, we'd be remiss not to also celebrate Britney Spears's onscreen work, a filmography most notable for her starring role in the Shonda Rhimes –penned movie Crossroads in 2002, as well as her music-video cameo in Austin Powers in Goldmember, a few short television arcs and appearances on Will & Grace, Glee, and a 2015 episode of The CW's Jane the Virgin . And now she's finally building it up once again.

In 2019, that dearth of recent onscreen Spears appearances will be remedied, with a cameo in Corporate Animals, a horror-comedy-disaster film about a group of employees who work for an edible-cutlery company premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival . During a Los Angeles Times interview with the cast, which includes Demi Moore as the dastardly CEO and Jessica Williams as one of her assistants trying to survive a corporate weekend trip that results in cannibalism, the film's director, Patrick Brice, let it slip that thanks to "a series of connections" the crew was able to get roughly 10 minutes of Spears's time to film a cameo in which one of the main characters hallucinates that he sees the ghost of Britney Spears. Ed Helms, who appears in Corporate Animals as well as produced the film, confirmed the exclusive news on Twitter.

Not even Williams knew that the '90s icon took a break from her Las Vegas residency to film a scene that made it to the final cut of Corporate Animals. "I'm happy to have that energy in the film!" she announced after joking that the cameo could turn into a Crossroads reboot with Moore in Taryn Manning's role and Williams taking over for Zoe Saldana.

At least someone has finally recognized the sheer talent on display on her Instagram, with her runway series , painting demos that would give Bob Ross a run for his money, pranks with her kids, and entertaining skits with her boyfriend , and had the good sense to put her in a movie this year.

