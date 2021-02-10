Britney Spears Responds To the “Framing” Documentary

By now, everyone has seen Framing Britney Spears, a new Hulu documentary produced by FX and the New York Times. It’s a searing portrayal of Spears’ downfall from the public’s good graces and forces us to grapple with how we treat women in the media. But her story is ongoing; Spears is still living under conservatorship, and she’s finally responded to the documentary’s central tenants.

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!!,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a video of herself performing “Toxic” live three years ago. “We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens !!!!”

It may seem like another one of Spears’ cryptic posts, and while she doesn’t outright address Framing or its allegations, she’s making it clear she’s aware. This is backed up by the response from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who wrote on Instagram that “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion, Jamie [Spears] is a total dick.”

Spears’ conservatorship is going back to court, reported the New York Times. She is attempting to regain control over her finances, health decisions, career, and personal life. Her father, Jamie Spears, has been her legal conservator since 2008. In 2020, she was able to successfully petition the court to name a co-conservator in the form of an independent financial fiduciary entity, but Spears still retains control.