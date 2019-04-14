BTS’ New York City takeover is officially complete. The K-pop supergroup descended on the Emma Stone-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live over the weekend, just one day after the release of their hugely anticipated seven-track album, Map of the Soul: Persona , and made history as the first Korean act to do so.

For the group’s first performance, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope took the stage decked out in black suits for an explosive performance of their hit single, “Boy With Love" (albeit sans Halsey) and showed off some of the choreography responsible for making them one of the biggest musical acts on the planet.

Naturally, social media erupted at the sight of the beloved group absolutely owning one of America’s biggest stages.

When it came time to perform song number two, BTS unleashed “Mic Drop” with just as much aplomb as their first performance.

From the sounds of the screams that erupted whenever host Emma Stone dropped BTS’ name, the studio was packed with fans. But that roar couldn’t compare to what was happening on social media while the boys did their thing.

Their SNL debut was the perfect capper to what has been a banner week for the group. Along with their aforementioned album drop, they also dropped the video for “Boy With Love,” with a major assist from Halsey.

This marks just the latest chapter in BTS’ meteoric rise to the top of the pop world. The band is still the only Korean band to debut at the top of the Billboard 200, a feat they accomplished with their 2018 album Love Yourself: Tear. But they might not be the last. Thanks to their massive success, a slew of K-pop acts are making their way stateside, including Blackpink and Red Velvet. And with the obvious buzz surrounding BTS’ SNL performance, it won’t be long before one of their Korean counterparts gets their shot on that stage, too.

