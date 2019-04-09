Camila Cabello , who became a household name with last year's "Havana," is crossing over into film. The pop star — and formerly one-fifth of Fifth Harmony — has just been announced as the star of an upcoming Cinderella remake. Cabello will not only be making her debut as a film actress with the project, she'll also be soundtracking it, as The Hollywood Reporter notes .

Cabello isn't the only big name attached to Sony's Cinderella remake, either; James Corden apparently came up with the idea to reboot the beloved story, which was last remade by Disney in 2015 with Cate Blanchett, Lily James, Richard Madden, Stellan Skarsgård, Holliday Grainger, Derek Jacobi and Helena Bonham Carter. Corden, who previously worked with Cabello on her 2018 installment of Carpool Karaoke , will also be co-producing the film. As for the director, Kay Cannon will be helming the Cinderella remake, which makes sense considering she worked on the music-heavy Pitch Perfect series (and most recently Blockers ).

While Sony is apparently speeding up the production of the film, we don't have to wait any longer to get a sense of what Cabello would look like as the Disney princess. That's because when she attended last year's Brit Awards, her red carpet look — a long, flowing blue dress with an updo — was quickly compared to Cinderella by the internet.

Pinterest Karwai Tang/WireImage

Pinterest Ian West/PA Wire

Interestingly, Cabello has already recorded a song called "Cinderella." When she was just gearing up to launch her solo career, a demo of the song leaked , where she sings lyrics like, "Cinderella never asked for a prince/ Just a dress, there anybody like this?/ If the shoe won't fit then I'll walk barefoot to the moon." The song was never released, but maybe it finally will be when the film comes out?

Cinderella from a feminist perspective would be a timely addition to the stream of recent Disney live-action remakes. In 2017 that included Emma Watson's take on Beauty and the Beast , which ended up becoming one of the largest cultural moments of the year. With Cabello and Corden on board, it seems likely that the Cinderella reboot could be destined for the same.