There are two types of people in this world: those who are on team Taylor Swift and those who are defending Scooter Braun in the wake of his acquisition of the pop star's catalog. Cara Delevingne , a longtime squad member, obviously falls into the first one — and Justin Bieber , who owes much of his career to his manager Braun, does not. So when the "Sorry" singer expressed his support for Braun, Delevingne quickly called out Bieber.

After Bieber shared an Instagram post in praise Braun, and accused Swift of riling up her fans to "bully" Braun, the model jumped into his comments, in support of Swift. Delevingne began by responding to a comment Hailey Bieber left her husband's post that said "Gentleman."

"Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored," Delevingne wrote in the comments. "I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions."

She didn't stop there; Delevingne suggested that Bieber's issues are larger than just this Instagram post. "As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened," she added. "I am not sure you actually understand what an apology is. This issue that @taylorswift is talking out is about far more than a picture and you know that. As you said, you haven't spoken to her in years which means you definitely don't understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try and learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story."

Loading View on Instagram

Delevingne isn't the only celebrity to take sides in this very public feud between Swift and Braun, which escalated after Swift took to Tumblr to write about her own thoughts on Braun purchasing her catalog, revealing "the incessant, manipulative bullying [she's] received at [Braun's] hands for years."

Katy Perry, Swift's recent on-again friend, left a public comment on a petition for Swift to re-record her whole catalog so she could this time own the rights to her own music. "I stand with Taylor. Stay strong my friend," she wrote, after signing it.

As for those who remain on Braun (and Bieber's) side, that apparently includes Kendall Jenner, Jenna Dewan, Kacey Musgraves and Demi Lovato who all "liked" an Instagram post from Yael Cohen Braun, Braun's wife, that suggested Swift first "passed" on "the opportunity to own [her] masters."

Loading View on Instagram

For a deeper dive on all of this drama, see our recent exhaustive outline of Swift's latest feud.