British model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne can now add excellent singer to her resume. On top of playing space warrior Laureline in the sci-fi fantasy flick Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets alongside Rihanna and Dane DeHaan , Delevingne is also featured on a track for the film's soundtrack.

The Valerian star's "I Feel Everything" is totally catchy, and girl's definitely showing off her vocal skills with the song. There's a really dreamy quality to the track that totally makes sense considering Cara's new movie has a similar aesthetic.

In the song, she croons, "Your stare makes me freeze but I can't stay still / Those eyes keep me up longer than any other pill / And I know, being together / We feel like forever / and now, more than ever I feel everything."

And the lyrics also match the ethereal quality of the beats with Delevingne singing, "Never thought I'd fall like this / I've jumped right into this eternal bliss / and I know being together we feel like forever / and now, more than ever I feel everything."

Listen to the song below:

Delevingne also posted a screenshot of the jam to Instagram, tagging Valerian director Luc Besson and fellow Chanel model Pharrell, with whom she collaborated on the song with.

This isn't the first time Delevingne has showed off her signing chops: In 2013, she collaborated with London-based musician Will Heard on a song called “Sonnentanz (Sun Don’t Shine)” and last summer, the model performed a charming rendition of "Happy Days" by the Partridge Family for W . Watch here:

