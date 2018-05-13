It looks like Cardi B has disappeared from social media after clapping back at Azealia Banks 's insulting remarks that she made on a radio show earlier this week.

As noted by Billboard , Azealia appeared on The Breakfast Club on May 11th where she called Cardi a "caricature of a black woman," adding: "Like, if my spelling and grammar was that bad, I’d be canceled. If Nicki Minaj spelled like that, we would be ragging on her all day."

In a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, Cardi responded to Azealia's comments. Although her Insta account seems to have disappeared, screenshots of her statements have made the rounds on social media, allowing fans to read her response. In one of her posts, Cardi accuses Azealia of "belittling black women," referencing her comments to Skai Jackson back in 2016. "The difference between me and you, I've never tried to be or represent someone I'm not," Cardi wrote. "I've made it where I am for being myself, and staying true to that."

Cardi went on to address Azealia's specific insults, writing: "You think because someone uses a lot of big words and long sentences that makes them smart?! ... Because I laugh a little harder or talk a little louder doesn't make me a caricature. You think you're advocating for women and you're doing the opposite! I pray you find peace in your own heart and reason in your own mind! Pray for your own success before you pray for the downfall of others!"

In another post, Cardi said: "I'm from the hood. I speak how I speak I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous people choose me! People followed me on Instagram and the people gave me a platform to introduce my talent. I never asked to be a example or a role model I don't want to change my ways because I'm famous that's why I just mind my business."

In addition to seemingly deleting her Instagram, Cardi also apparently has made her Twitter private. According to HotNewHipHop.com , before making the changes to her social media, the rapper tweeted: "I’m tired of the bullsh*t. I need to enjoy my pregnancy, family, new projects and my partner. Listen to Invasion of Privacy ."

