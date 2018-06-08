On Friday morning, CNN confirmed that chef, author, and Parts Unknown host Anthony Bourdain was found dead from an apparent suicide in his hotel room in France, where he was filming a new episode of his popular food and travel show. He was 61. "It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink, and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

In the wake of the news, celebrities from across the food, travel, and news industries took to social media to pay tribute to Bourdain, with many of them sharing their notable interactions with him and stories of how he had influenced them to pursue their passions. "Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :(" Chrissy Teigen tweeted.

Fellow chef Jamie Oliver posted a photo of Bourdain on Instagram, writing, "I have to say I'm in total shock to hear that the amazing @anthonybourdain has just died 💔 he really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation and was the most brilliant writer....he leaves chefs and fans around the world with a massive foodie hole that simply can’t be replaced.....rest in peace chef 👨‍🍳 🙏 thoughts and love to all his family and close friends xxxxxxxxxxx."

If you or someone you know is going through a crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.