You know what's difficult to talk about? Criminal justice reform. You know what's easy to talk about? Twitter feuds! And because America's social media habit is so great, we have successfully pivoted from one topic to the other thanks to a misogynistic tweet from our nation's commander in chief.

On Sunday night, the man in charge of our nuclear arsenal went on a rant about how he and the Republican party don't get enough credit for criminal justice reform efforts, while celebrities like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hog the spotlight. Except, he didn't mention Teigen by name. Instead, he referred to the model and television host as Legend's "filthy mouthed wife," because, you know, women are their husbands' property and when they use vulgar language it diminishes their worth.

It didn't take long for Teigen to respond. Early Sunday morning (late Saturday night if you're in California), she tweeted, "lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president." Fourteen words. That's less than half the length of the preamble to the Gettysburg Address.

The tweet immediately went viral, with both #TeamChrissy, #FilthyMouthedWife and #PresidentPussyAssBitch trending, the latter becoming a leftwing meme. Other celebrities put in their two cents (the official currency of Twitter) as well, with director Ava DuVernay posting a GIF of a young girl being hyped up by her friend with the caption, "Me walking around with @chrissyteigen from now on," and actress Busy Phillips asking, "I don't understand anything anymore is this normal?"

In other words, Chrissy Teigen just took a DNA test, turns out...you get it. TV writer Chase Mitchell perhaps summed up the national mood best with his observation, "The president has gotten away with a lot of stuff but I truly believe he will regret starting shit with Chrissy Teigen on twitter."

Believe it.

