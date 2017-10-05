Gwyneth Paltrow 's Goop empire continues to expand. Most recently, the brand added a print magazine and a shoe collection with legendary footwear designer Christian Louboutin , which includes baby shoes.

Dubbed the "Loubibaby," these shoes are Louboutin's first foray into designing shoes for children, according to Footwear News . The mini Mary Jane is available in three different color ways—gold, blue, and pink, each topped with an elegant handmade bow—and, of course, feature the brand's signature red sole. (Never mind that its wearers won't really be able to walk in them.)

Nevertheless, those red bottoms don't come cheap: The Goop x Christian Louboutin designs check out at $250 per pair.

According a statement from Paltrow about the launch, the idea is to foster an appreciation of the famous footwear in the young: "It was an honor to work with Christian and his team to design the quintessential collection of fall classics: true investment pieces that us—and eventually our daughters and nieces—will wear for years." (Don't worry: There are grown-up shoes to grow into in this collaboration too.)

The Loubibaby collection becomes available to purchase online and in Goop holiday pop-up shops on November 16.

