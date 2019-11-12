This summer, it was announced that Christian Serratos would keep the legacy of Selena Quintanilla alive in a Netflix series about the life of the late Tejano singer.

And now, for any skeptics unsure about the decision to cast the 29-year-old Serratos in the part, Netflix has revealed a first look of the actress in character as the icon—bold red lip, sparkling jumpsuit and all—for Selena: The Series . The series was penned by Mexican-American novelist and screenwriter Moisés Zamora, who has previously worked on Fox's musical drama series Star and ABC's American Crime . Part one of Selena: The Series will cover the singer's rise to superstardom, before her life was tragically cut short by president of the singer's fan club Yolanda Saldívar, in 1995 when the singer was just 23 years old.

Previously, Serrartos starred as Rosita Alvarez on The Walking Dead and appeared as Bella's best friend in the Twilight franchise. Fans of the series Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide will remember her as Susan Crabgrass, the titular character's series-long crush.

Now, Serratos will follow in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez, who portrayed the icon in a 1997 biopic and lip synced along to Quintanilla's greatest hits. As revealed in the first teaser for the Netflix series, Serratos will probably make you do a double take when you see her rehearsing "Como La Flor" in her bedroom.

Joining Serratos in the first part of the six-episode drama series (which will debut on the streaming platform in 2020) are Gabriel Chavarria as her brother and producer A.B. Quintanilla, Ricardo Chavira as her father Abraham Quintanilla, Noemi Gonzalez as her sister Suzette Quintanilla and drummer for the band, Seidy Lopez as her mother Marcella Quintanilla, and Madison Taylor Baez as the young version of Selena Quintanilla.

