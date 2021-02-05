Julie Andrews Remembers Christopher Plummer: “I Have Lost a Cherished Friend”

Celebrated actor Christopher Plummer has died. He began his extensive career in film, TV, and theater in the 1950s, with notable roles in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Knives Out, The Man Who Would Be King, and The Sound of Music. As remembrances began flooding in from all over the entertainment world, his Music costar Julie Andrews released a loving tribute in his memory.

“The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend,” said Andrews in a statement to People. “I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years. My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine, and his daughter Amanda.”

Andrews and Plummer remained close after The Sound of Music. In 2015, he declined to attend the Oscar for its 50th anniversary of the musical film, because Andrews wasn’t performing. “It was really a tribute to Julie. It’s her movie,” Plummer told People at the time. “It’s a terrible phrase we have in England but if I had appeared there I would have looked like a spare prick at a wedding. That’s the most perfect description of how I would have looked.”

Plummer was 91.