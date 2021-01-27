Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington are in Paris for Fendi’s haute couture debut, where they joined the star-studded runway cast. And although they modeled Kim Jones’ sumptuously beaded cape gowns, the living legends kept the style going on the Paris streets after the show.

Turlington looked elegantly warm in a navy blue cashmere coat decked out with brass buttons and a delicate lapels. She paired it with a cozy ivory turtleneck sweater, brown grandpa-chic corduroy flares, and a classic Chanel flap bag crafted in blue denim. The colors fit together well without feeling fussy—the perfect combo for the few times we get to leave the house these days.

Campbell also knocked it out of the park, as per usual. The queen of the runway walk opted for a blue printed skirt with red and gold fans, cascading beautifully over a pair of trousers and leather moto cape for added warmth. But Campbell’s accessories really stole the show: a simple black Saint Laurent bag, a turquoise pendant necklace, and badass Nike Dunks. One of the most ubiquitous shoes of the 2000s is back, and it’s not just for your stoner brother anymore. Make like a supermodel and wear your Dunks with modern prints and leather—just don’t forget your face mask.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 27: Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell are seen leaving the Fendi show on January 27, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 27: Naomi Campbell is seen leaving the Fendi show on January 27, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 27: Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell are seen leaving the Fendi show on January 27, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

Related: Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber Have Found The Exact Same Uniform