In this week’s episode of “Cicely Tyson is a total badass,” we have the 93-year-old acting veteran turning yet another fierce hair look at her hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood last Friday. Put on by Turner Classic Movies, it was another career milestone for Tyson, who rose to fame in the early 1970s for her role in The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman and the 1977 television series Roots , as well as her advocacy for more diversity in Hollywood.

In a pristine white-and-grey-printed two-piece set and a statement necklace, Tyson looked exuberant. But while her sartorial choices were noteworthy, it was her hairstyle, in particular, that set the internet ablaze after pictures from the event surfaced online. Rocking a sleek three -toned ombré lob , Tyson just gave us all quite the hair inspiration.The style not only framed her face beautifully but coordinated perfectly with her outfit. Tyson's had her fair share of amazing hair moments over the years. Her 1973 Jet magazine cover , on which the actress rocked a gorgeous set of braids, remains an iconic moment in hair history. But this latest moment is what made fans on Twitter go crazy. "My great auntie Cicely Tyson is out on Hollywood Blvd with an ombré wig looking snatched. Y'alls granny could never," one Twitter user remarked . "Cicely Tyson needs to write a how-to age with nothing but GRACE book! Her wig is positioned perfectly, she’s still serving looks and all at 93! #AmericanTreasure #loveher," wrote another .

Pinterest Emma McIntyre

As a young woman, the three-time Emmy winner used to walk up and down Hollywood Boulevard admiring other actors' clay hands and footprints, never thinking she’d ever be honored in the same way. "I would look at the names of all the people who put their handprints there; it never occurred to me under any circumstances that I would be asked to do the same thing. It’s a very, very great honor for me," she told the Variety . Life eventually came full circle, though. Addressing the crowd this past week, which included friend and collaborator Tyler Perry and Tony winner Anika Noni Rose, according to ABC 7 , she got a bit emotional. “Never dreaming that one day I would be asked to do the same,” she said during the ceremony.

With her perennial style and grace, Tyson is a living lesson that it's never too late to live your best life. Here's to more well-deserved accolades for the legend — and fabulous hairstyles.

