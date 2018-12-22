Demi Lovato Breaks Silence on Her Overdose: "I Am Sober and Grateful to Be Alive"

All Demi Lovato wants for Christmas is for people to stop reporting half-truths about her. Since suffering an apparent overdose in July (the tabloids have said it was heroin, which her representatives have denied), Lovato has been relatively quiet on social media, using it primarily to express gratitude for her Grammy nomination and encourage her followers to vote in the 2018 midterm elections. However, on Friday she posted a multi-tweet message instructing fans not to believe anonymous "sources" who talk to the press, and revealing that she is staying sober after her relapse.

"I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening." wrote Lovato on Friday night, adding, "If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME ✌🏼."

She continued speaking out, writing, "Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal...Any “source” out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the shit I see is soooooo inaccurate. So newsflash: your “sources” are wrong...I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support. 💕...I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so fucking much 💗 thank you 🙏🏼"

In the interest of staying off Lovato's shit list, we won't report anything else here.

Related: Demi Lovato's Mom Describes Getting The Call That She Overdosed