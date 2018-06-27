Outside of social media, the most telling things about a celebrity's personal life can be found inside their home . For Derek Jeter, that opportunity now awaits, as the New York icon and famed Yankees shortstop has listed the castle he resides in, offering a glimpse inside. The property, nicknamed the Tiedemann Castle, which actually boasts two castles — the main home and a guest house across a lagoon — recently hit the market for a cool $14.75 Million.

What exactly comes with that price tag? The estate contains four separate houses — and, with them, four chef-quality kitchens — including the main home, the guest house, a pool house, and a boat house. Not to mention, there's also a fifth kitchen outdoors, which is centered around a wood-burning fireplace.

The outside features of the property are just as impressive as the blueprint that contains six bedrooms and a dozen bathrooms. On the grounds of the castle, there is not only a lagoon but also Greenwood Lake — combined, the home sits on 700 square feet of shoreline. If those aren't enough options for taking a swim, the estate also comes equipped with an infinity pool that overlooks both the surrounding water and the hills behind it. As a bonus, the home — while 50 miles away from Liberty Island — includes a replica of the Statue of Liberty, amid the property's gardens.

While much of what the listing photos show is renovations completed by Jeter, the 100-year-plus property, dating back to 1903, has been in his family for decades. After it was first built by a New York City doctor, Jeter's great-grandfather John Tiedemann purchased it. He later passed it down to his adopted son and Jeter's maternal grandfather William "Sonny" Connors, who Jeter purchased the property from 15 years ago. (Jeter grew up in Kalamazoo, Mich after he was born in Pequannock, New Jersey.) Incredibly, Jeter was able to purchase it from the Tiedemann family trust for $425,000, as USA Today reports , meaning that he stands to make quite a profit if it does sell for nearly $15 million. Before that happens, take a look inside, below.

