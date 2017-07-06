Drake hasn't done much television acting since his days on Degrassi: The Next Generation , but at least one influential person would like to see that change.

In a new interview between The Handmaid's Tale author and Canadian national treasure Margaret Atwood and Junot Díaz in the Boston Review , Atwood confessed that there's a very special countryman she'd like to see in a cameo role when the drama returns to Hulu for a second season: Drake. The seed was planted by some banter shared between the two literary titans about how the series is being received in Atwood's home country, most notably in Toronto.

"And so it was interesting for me, I spent like four days in Toronto talking to a whole bunch of smart, bright young folks. Kind of the new face of Toronto in some ways," Díaz explained. "And it seems like currently Toronto — and we could say by extension Canada — has two global superstars: Margaret Atwood and Drake." Díaz then proceeded to ask Atwood if she has ever been graced by the presence of Champagne Papi himself.

"I haven’t met Drake, but I have, of course, met people who have met Drake," she responded. "But you have to realize how o-l-d I am. I’m not likely to go to the same parties. Or many parties at all, to be frank.... Wouldn’t it be fun for him to have a cameo in season two of The Handmaid’s Tale ? " Yes , the collective universe screamed back, yes it would be .

"There you have it," Atwood continued. "You’ve given me a new idea. Drake in The Handmaid’s Tale ! I’ll drop that notion into the ear of Bruce Miller, the showrunner, and see what he can do with that, because of course the show is filmed in Toronto. Maybe Drake could help smuggle someone?" Blessed be the fruit.

In the acting realm, Drake is perhaps most recognizable as Jimmy Brooks in the seminal Canadian series Degrassi , and he actually amassed quite a few Canadian television credits to his name before making it big as a rapper. (Not to mention, he's also hosted Saturday Night Live two times.)

