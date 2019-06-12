It must say something about the Black Mirror reality we live in that Dua Lipa has just issued the kind of statement you wouldn't ever expect anyone to need to do after some Instagram users suggested that she had altered her baby photos to have bigger lips. It's absurd, and yet the singer had to take the time to address it.

"To the people saying i photoshop my baby pictures to make my lips look bigger are mad madddd!," she wrote when posting a batch of throwback photos. "Can’t believe i have to defend myself. You guys are on crack."

Her post solicited applause from people like Diplo, who commented with two lightening bolt emojis, and her pop peers. Former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui jumped into her comments, writing, "Lmfao welcome 2 my life. How sad so many people have work done bitches can’t even tell what’s natural anymore😩😂." At the same time, Swedish singer Zara Larsson summed up most people's reactions to this whole situation, writing, “What would be the REASON.”

Lipa didn't let this micro backlash affect her though, as evidenced by the next photo she posted where she happily posed from the recording studio where she's working on her second album and follow up to her self-titled one from 2017. "Gonna put a bed in here soon enough," she wrote, giving fans hope that she's at the end of the recording process.

While Lipa didn't give any previews of her new sound, she has talked about how her next release will not only be a "pop album" but one that reflects the music she grew up listening to. “Hip-hop has played a big role in that," she recently told Rolling Stone . "I just want to be able to play with different sounds and different feelings at the same time... That carries on in the second album. It’s me trying to cover all the ground, all of my feelings. Some days are happy and all you want to do is write a song about that. And other days…you know. Things don’t go how you want them do – but it’s such great inspiration for music. So there’s always that silver lining.”